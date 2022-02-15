There are three things all Pacificans should be concerned about right now: the proposed development of San Pedro Mountain, the 2022 Draft of Pacifica’s General Plan and the 2022 Draft Environmental Impact Report, which are currently out for public feedback.
For Linda Mar residents, this is an especially important moment. We need to provide input on an issue that directly impacts our daily quality of life. The proposed General Plan and Environmental Impact Report will have potentially negative consequences for infrastructure, storm drain overflow, fire safety and future development including the proposed development on San Pedro Mountain adjacent to Shamrock Ranch and at the end of Higgins Way. The San Pedro Mountain development proposes to destroy 60 acres of wildlife habitat and recreation space and replace it with 140 units of housing and accessory dwelling units. This is all on land designated by the state as having the highest severity of fire hazard. Pacifica needs housing but not on our hillsides in wildlife corridors in a high fire-hazard zone.
For context, the Pacifica General Plan was last updated over 40 years ago, which makes it amongst the oldest plans in our state and written in an era before the internet, modern technology or knowledge about climate change. Simply stated, it is largely out of touch with the concerns of the public today or in the future.
An update is desperately needed. In 2021, the city of Pacifica finally dedicated time and significant financial resources to create the 2022 General Plan update. The city spent roughly $2 million out of an annual budget of about $35 million, making it particularly important that this work represents and serves our collective interests.
Unfortunately, the 2022 draft was created without public input, largely in a black box and released to the public on Jan. 7 with less than 45 days for public comment. By contrast, the city of San Mateo’s 2022 General Plan update has been highly collaborative with multiple workshops to invite and encourage public participation.
At this writing, the deadline imposed by the city for public comment is Feb. 21. Fortunately, two members of our Council, Mayor Mary Bier and Mayor Pro Tem Tygar Bigstyck, have suggested an extension to
allow concerned citizens more time to review and respond. Bier added the request for a 15-day extension to the City Council agenda on Monday. That meeting occurred before Tribune print deadlines. That is a welcome improvement and it will be important to monitor how other council members vote on that extension.
I am writing because I strongly believe all of us living in Pacifica should be aware of the key things affecting our daily quality of life. We need to be involved in shaping the future of our beautiful town. We should think about past implementation of projects, the adequacy of outcomes, and ask for accountability when outcomes don’t meet our expectations. We deserve a General Plan that works as a solid foundation and vision for Pacifica’s future.
I encourage you to read the 2022 Draft General Plan and 2022 Draft Environmental Impact Report, at least the sections that are most important to you. The city recently provided a Word format edition that has an interactive table of contents, allows for search options, and the ability to edit and cut and paste.
Go to planpacifica.org to access the Word version. Hard copies are also available for on-site use at our libraries as well as the Pacifica Community Center.
You can (and should!) provide feedback by sending your comments to: publiccomment@pacifica.gov or writing a letter to Christian Murdock, AICP, Deputy Director of Planning, City of Pacifica Planning Department, 540 Crespi Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044 by Feb. 21, 2022.
— Paul Chervatin lives in Pacifica.
