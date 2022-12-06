Pacificans Care, Pacifica’s community foundation, is one of the recipient organizations of the 2022 Pacifica Tribune/Silicon Valley Community Foundation’s Holiday Fund. Established in 1982, Pacificans Care’s mission is to ensure that our neighbors-in-need succeed in developing a healthy, self-sufficient, and improved quality of life.
Your contributions to the Holiday Fund ensure that Pacifica’s core social service agencies continue to provide much-needed services to Pacificans during these tough economic times. Your contribution to the Holiday Fund goes directly to Pacificans in need.
Pacificans Care provides support to Pacifica Child Care Services, Pacifica Senior Services, Pacifica Resource Center, and the Pacifica Youth Services Bureau. Contributions to the Holiday Fund help Pacificans Care support transportation to medical appointments for our seniors, healthy meals for home-bound seniors and persons with disabilities, housing and emergency food assistance to families in need, critical counseling services for at-risk teens and their families, and ensure that children, regardless of income, participate in summer learning and enrichment activities.
We can’t do the important work of Pacificans Care without generous donors like you who care about Pacifica’s children, youth, seniors, and families in need.
Pacificans Care is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization administered by an active all-volunteer Board of Directors composed of community members dedicated to making a difference in the community. The Pacificans Care board is honored and grateful to the Pacifica Tribune and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation for including Pacificans Care in the Holiday Fund.
We are extremely appreciative of your generous individual contributions to the Holiday Fund in support of these much-needed community programs. For more information about Pacificans Care, check our website at www.PacificansCare.org or call Ginny Jaquith, President, at 650-868-0632.
— Ginny Jaquith, Pacificans Care president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.