Pacificans Care, Pacifica’s community foundation, is one of the recipient organizations of the 2022 Pacifica Tribune/Silicon Valley Community Foundation’s Holiday Fund. Established in 1982, Pacificans Care’s mission is to ensure that our neighbors-in-need succeed in developing a healthy, self-sufficient, and improved quality of life. 

Your contributions to the Holiday Fund ensure that Pacifica’s core social service agencies continue to provide much-needed services to Pacificans during these tough economic times. Your contribution to the Holiday Fund goes directly to Pacificans in need.

