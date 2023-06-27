One of the remarkable things about Pacificans is their ability to pack their entire family’s life into a relatively small garage. It’s like a Rubik’s Cube or Tetris game come to life.
When you drive around town and pass by an open garage door, you sometimes see these masterfully crammed wonders of storage science, complete with towering boxes, lawnmowers and amazing amounts of carefully inserted bits and pieces contributing to what comedian Jerry Seinfeld once called simply everybody’s “garbage processing center,” riffing off George Carlin’s famous jokes about people having way too much stuff in their houses.
In Pacifica, the evidence of this is embedded in our garages, packed to the rafters with important things like surfboards and a mountain of unused furniture, old auto parts and so many plastic containers, some of them filled with rusty nuts and bolts, used IKEA wrenches of infinite sizes and countless high school sports trophies given to kids who are now cheering on high school students of their own.
If those folks are homeowners in Pacifica, like their parents, they are gradually filling up their garages with a whole new selection of this unending river of loved bits of memory.
In 2017, I went to Texas to help out my sister during her last days. She didn’t have any other family, so I became the one to wind down her life and figure out how to dispose of all of her “stuff” she and her late husband had stored.
Sitting on a desk chair made out of an old saddle, talking to her pit bull, Honey, I realized that my sister had not made any serious effort to figure out what to do with her stuff upon her death. (I also had to find a new home for Honey, which I was able to do.)
It was enlightening and I vowed that I did not want to one day burden my nuclear family with an unsolvable puzzle involving countless items weighing down my garage here in Pacifica.
Easier said than done, my friends. There’s a popular TV show called “Swedish Death Cleaning” that has used this same idea as entertainment. It’s more than tidying up, believe me. If you have ever had to deal with closing up a loved one’s life, you know.
It’s easy to figure out what to do with what is valuable, unless you have cantankerous siblings who can’t agree, but deciding what to throw away or give away in your own home requires a soul-searching use of your “garbage processing” skills.
The very first obstacle is that it takes a terribly long time to root through the carefully packed interior of your garage. Most of us don’t want to spend endless hours sitting on a chair perusing every item and rereading every saved greeting card. (I couldn’t bring that saddle chair back from Texas, or it would have been added to my garage and I’d be sitting in it.)
Clearing out a deceased loved one’s home is sad and emotionally draining. Clearing out your own home can be revitalizing and even a little invigorating. There’s a very good reason that very wealthy people have vast open spaces in their living rooms and kitchens. They have other spaces for clutter, obviously, but they don’t stumble over their own stuff.
For the pack rats of Pacifica, it requires specific time and planning to arrive at some semblance of efficient use of space, or to just be able to put your car in your garage, which is the Gold Standard of Pacifica garage success.
Now that I’m retired, I find days go by ambling down memory lane, plucking important stuff out of piles and files, the way Donald Trump told his lawyers to “pluck” important stuff out of his boxes.
Of course, no one else in the world wants any of my stuff. My goal for “Pacifica Death Cleaning” is obviously the car placement idea and removing this unenviable task from my daughters’ future to-do list.
Chris Hunter is a former editor and publisher of the Pacifica Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.