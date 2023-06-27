One of the remarkable things about Pacificans is their ability to pack their entire family’s life into a relatively small garage. It’s like a Rubik’s Cube or Tetris game come to life.

When you drive around town and pass by an open garage door, you sometimes see these masterfully crammed wonders of storage science, complete with towering boxes, lawnmowers and amazing amounts of carefully inserted bits and pieces contributing to what comedian Jerry Seinfeld once called simply everybody’s “garbage processing center,” riffing off George Carlin’s famous jokes about people having way too much stuff in their houses.

