More than 60 years ago, a dozen Pacifica residents gathered in the Sea Bowl coffee shop with a dream: to form a local theater company that would give folks an entertainment alternative that didn’t require a trip to the big city. They also wanted an opportunity for local performers and others willing to bring a bit of culture to the coast.

That dream became the Pacifica Spindrift Players. It has survived several moves, an earthquake or two, and the rise of a digital age that changed the entertainment landscape. Now, however, it’s come down with a bad case of COVID-19 and the prognosis is unclear. It needs our help.

Elsewhere in these pages you can read about the challenges the theater company is facing. The board hasn’t been able to stage its traditional productions for years now, due to the pandemic restrictions and the reticence so many rational people feel about venturing out these days. To add insult to injury, the building flooded in the interim and now there are cracks in the walls and trouble with the foundation of a building for which the city of Pacifica initially paid $50.

You can practically see the sadness on the face of PSP board President Cat Imperato when she told our Jane Northrop, “We are now at a place where we could do theater, but we don’t have enough people to produce shows. … One of the biggest challenges is people drifting away. Our community has dwindled.”

That’s a gut punch for anyone who loves Pacifica and the arts.

You may think of community theater as a place where amateurs try their hand at acting just for a laugh. Not that there is anything wrong with that, but it’s so much more than that.

For starters, community theater promotes empathy by virtue of the stories it tells. For the length of a performance we inhabit the skin of people unlike ourselves — a habit that is perhaps more important now than ever before. Community theater is a place where your neighbors find their tribe and improve themselves. It provides an outlet for self-expression and a social outing for theatergoers who might not be able to go far for such entertainment. Community theater inspires creativity and can be the first step toward careers in construction, video and audio production, and the arts.

A community is defined not by some boundaries on a map but rather by its commonalities, its theaters, mom-and-pop businesses, schools and even newspapers. Pacifica Spindrift Players is crucial to this community.

Decades ago, Pacificans rallied to form the theater, then to move the building on rollers down Crespi Drive to its current location in Oddstad Park. They took advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy real theater seats when earthquake forced a San Francisco theater to ditch its old ones after the 1989 earthquake. Theater fans in Pacifica are nothing if not resilient. But they could really use your help now.

You can donate to the cause by searching for “Pacifica Spindrift Players” on GoFundMe.com or reach out to the theater through pacificaspindriftplayers.org. The theater community is your community.

— Clay Lambert

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group.

