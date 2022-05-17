R
ecently, the Tribune contained an opinion piece regarding the proposed sewer rate increase. It is clearly an opinion, not based on facts. The Beach Boulevard Resiliency Project is only a component of long-term effective coastal planning.
Attachment F, in the 2021 study by Woodard and Curran, clearly states and recommends deliberate future planning by the city to “identify areas of vulnerable sewer collection system infrastructure and provide a roadmap of policies for
sections of Pacifica’s coastline.” Another key recommendation is that “the city should continue to move forward with the BBIRP final project construction to protect the city’s important sewer infrastructure in this area.”
The term “sewer” and “seawall” are not interchangeable. Multiple related studies have concluded the city’s plans as “cost effective.” It is a completely false assumption by the writer to state the consultants “were not allowed to consider infrastructure relocation as an option.” The ignorance is not on the City or the consultant(s). It is also false to infer this is a tax.
The city’s wastewater division operates through specific rate-based budgetary funds. Nowhere in the Bartle and Wells rate (not tax) study is there a single line item for seawall funding. Nowhere.
The mention that $40 million is going for a seawall is another false inference. The study clearly shows, in Table 4, Page 8, a $10 million fair share contribution projected in Fiscal Year 2026-27. By state law, no funds from this, or any, rate increase, in this case sewer, can be used for projects other than proposed. Zero dollars from this proposal can be allocated for a seawall. Period.
Sam Casillas points to “several issues at hand,” one being performance of the system. The system performs well, but, given its very nature and age, requires ongoing maintenance and upgrading, which comes from ratepayers. Apparently, the point was missed by the writer regarding “climate adaptation” of sewer system upgrades. Conflating seawall funding and the proposed sewer rate increase is beyond misleading and appears to be done for political reasons.
Another false narrative has to do with “fines, related legal expenses and cleanup costs of recurrent spills that account for 50 percent of the sewer spills in the county.” Similarly, documented issues from virtually every city in the county and beyond occur during major storm events. Wastewater division has worked very hard to identify and address the key issues and has made impressive strides over several years.
The writer insists this proposed sewer rate increase is “really a seawall tax.” Nothing could be further from the truth. Perhaps he hasn’t read the studies or is simply listening to rumor or conjecture. None of the numbers stated are accurate and are not in any of the studies related to the matter at hand which is a proposed sewer rate increase. Pacifica’s sewer system is used by everyone who flushes a toilet. It is not isolated to any one area or neighborhood. We all contribute to the system and rely on our dedicated staff to protect our environment and safety.
There’s no such thing as a free lunch. Again, we are not talking about a seawall. We are talking about our sewer system in spite of a false narrative, in Casillas’s piece, of seawall funding. This proposal has been a long-term, public process open for public debate and public opposition.
One thing I can agree on in the piece is to “remember each council member who votes in favor on May 9.” I predict a unanimous vote to keep our sewer system viable now and for decades to come. Please don’t be fooled by false narratives and misinformation.
— Chris Redfield is a resident of Pacifica.
