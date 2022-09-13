People of all nations want to feel secure. Real security requires a cooperative approach addressing our common threats. This “human security” starts with recognizing that we are all linked with each other and with the natural environment.
It is imperative to see that we can no longer rely on traditional military security. We must transcend our reliance on military power. This also means we must move away from our dependence on fossil fuels since war depends on fossil fuels.
In Ukraine, fossil fuels are literally fueling the conflict with Russia. The European Union, and to a lesser extent, the United Kingdom and the United States, buy hundreds of millions of dollars in oil and gas from Russia, and it’s that money that is financing Russia and its army!
Both the climate movement and the peace movement are increasingly working together. The United Nations calls climate change a “threat multiplier” because it impacts so many things: access to food, increasing wild fires, sea level rise, air quality, internal displacement and migration. This social and political instability leads to violent conflict.
Geographer and global policy expert and consultant to the UN on environmental policy Joni Seager states: “Anywhere in the world, a military presence is virtually the single most reliable predictor of environmental damage.” War destroys ecosystems, health and sanitation infrastructure, clean water, and sometimes poisons generations of civilians.
Besides the toxic effect of war itself, military bases are also heavily contaminated. There are roughly 750 U.S. military bases on foreign soil; they are spread across 80 nations. The U.S has three times as many bases as all other countries combined. Years after the Cold War ended, military bases are beyond any hope of restoration for conversion for civilian use.
Look no further for evidence of this devastation than in our own backyard to Hunter’s Point Naval Base in San Francisco, in operation from 1945-1974. Promises by the Navy to clean up their toxic and radioactive debris to make way for affordable condominiums have not been kept. There are charges of fraud and coverup by those responsible for doing it. A recent Grand Jury report concluded that rising groundwater due to climate change poses special risks to health and safety in the low-lying heavily polluted landscape of the shipyard.
During this time of war, poverty, hunger, and inflation globally, Pacifica Peace People believes we must speak out clearly against militarization. Jeffrey Sachs, appearing on “Democracy Now!” recently, spoke about the U.S. increasing militarization in foreign policy.
“We have had now three decades of militarization of American foreign policy. A new database that Tufts is maintaining has just shown that there have been more than 100 military interventions by the United States since 1991. It’s really unbelievable.
“And I have seen, in my own experience over the last 30 years working extensively in Russia, in Central Europe, in China and in other parts of the world, how the U.S. approach is a military-first, and often a military-only, approach. We arm who we want. We call for NATO enlargement, no matter what other countries say may be harmful to their security interests. We brush aside anyone else’s security interests. And when they complain, we ship more armaments to our allies in that region. We go to war when we want, where we want ...”
Militarism is bad for the environment and for our health and well-being. We urge you to tell President Biden and Congress, we want:
▸A ceasefire in Ukraine to stop the killing now;
▸Committed negotiations to end this war;
▸An end to profiteering of the war industry;
▸An end to spending billions more dollars on weapons of war for Ukraine or any other conflict zone;
▸And ratification of Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
We must move away from war, the weapons of war, and fossil fuels and invest in clean energy and peaceful solutions.
Pacifica Peace People aligns with the global peace movement and says: War is not the answer! Ultimately, a political and diplomatic solution will be required in Ukraine. Create that solution now. Let’s begin the essential work needed to transition from the war economy to a new peace economy which connects the peace movement with the climate justice movement for a better world tomorrow!
— Delia McGrath and Linda Peebles live in Pacifica. The Pacifica Peace People are observing International Peace Day on Sept. 21. At 6 p.m. on Friday, the group sponsors a public reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Beyond Vietnam” speech at the Sanchez Art Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.