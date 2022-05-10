Is there something in the water? Probably so — it’s hard to be in a bad mood on a gorgeous beach. Just smelling the salt air, watching surfers (or actually indulging in the sport), walking on clean sand, dodging waves … According to the University of New Hampshire’s Healthy UNH blog, spending time at the beach can relieve stress, decrease anxiety, improve sleep and more.
Check out the posts on the Facebook group Pacifica Locals for the inspirational beach quotes (e.g., “Simple life recipe: Just add water.”) and find that others are always in agreement. Also, on Pacifica Locals, no one seems to tire of sunset photos. Why would they? Every one is beautiful; each is unique. Occasionally someone even manages to capture the elusive “green flash” as the sun dips below the horizon. And the whale photos!
There’s also something in the mountains, hills, on the trails. The scent of eucalyptus, the endless birdsong, glimpses of deer, hawks, occasionally a great blue heron, can spark joy as well as provide a sense of peace. The American Psychological Association states that “exposure to nature has been linked to a host of benefits, including improved attention, lower stress, better mood, reduced risk of psychiatric disorders and even upticks in empathy and cooperation.” I’ll take it.
Since moving here from “down south” on the Peninsula, I’ve been amazed at the friendliness of people. A walk anywhere — whether on a beach, sidewalk or trail — elicits a smile and a “Hello” or a “Good morning” from 9 out of 10 passersby. In my former hometown, I’d be lucky to score 1 out of 10, probably because most people had their eyes on their phones (unable to leave the office behind for 20 minutes), ignoring their dogs and any people around them.
Since people here seem (on the whole) less stressed and in less of a rush than elsewhere, it’s easy to strike up a conversation with a stranger. See someone wearing a Giants hat? Talk about the game. Come across a fisherman? Talk about the day’s catch, the bait, the tides. See someone looking out to sea? Maybe they’re watching for whales — they’ll be happy to share their experiences. Pass someone on a trail at San Pedro Park? Talk about the deer, the rabbits and other interesting wildlife sightings. The possibilities are endless. Of course, Pacificans are as busy as anyone else, but they seem to make time for friendliness.
Another big change from my former home is the Linda Mar post office. How can postal clerks remain so cheerful and courteous after standing on their feet and dealing with the public all day? But then, the public is friendlier. The customers aren’t grumbling in line; they’re waiting patiently or chatting pleasantly.
Of course, there are exceptions — there always are — but so far I can count them on one hand. Some people are naturally grouchy and, of course, many have troubles a stranger knows nothing of. It’s best to meet their gruffness with kindness, just in case.
And there’s the fog, which many non-locals find cold and unpleasant. Here, most people seem to not only put up with it, they even celebrate it. It gently waters the landscape; it keeps area temperatures moderate; it may be good for the skin (even if it wreaks havoc with hair). And though restaurant and shop owners might not appreciate this, many locals seem to think: a foggy forecast helps keep the traffic from day-trippers to a minimum (except during Fog Fest, that is).
On a personal note, when my mother died last November, my brothers and I were soon forced to hit pause on our grieving and move quickly into the busy-ness of clearing out the family home, with all its 50-plus-years’ worth of memories and love. One brother and my sister-in-law already lived here, so the choice of Pacifica was easy.
Worried about finding an apartment in time, I started my search early and, with the help of local Realtor Lisa Eccleston, secured a great place. In lieu of the usual credit checks and references, my landlord said, “No, I don’t bother with that stuff. I just look the person in the eye.”
In the midst of the purging and packing, I spent a few weekends in my new Pacifica digs, furnished like a monk’s cell with daybed, table and lamp (and a CD player). I’d look out at my view of the hills, a flock of doves flying into and out of the distant trees, and the fog rolling in and out. It was peaceful, beautiful. I loved it already.
And during walks on a nearby trail, those aforementioned “Hellos” and “Good mornings,” so casually and naturally offered, gave me much-needed hope.
Whatever’s causing the friendliness and sense of community in this coastal town, I hope it continues. For this new resident, it’s a breath of fresh air.
— Mary Larsen is a new Pacifica resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.