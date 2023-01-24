Have you ever considered volunteering to serve on one of the many City Council-appointed commissions and committees? Such service is a great opportunity to contribute to making Pacifica a great community in which to live, work, and play. The city of Pacifica is currently recruiting members for several commissions and committees, so it is good timing to briefly summarize what each one does and several recent accomplishments for each. Applications are due 12 pm., Feb. 3. More information on commissions and committees can be found at cityofpacifica.org/government/commissions-committees/.

The Beautification Advisory Committee implements the Keep Pacifica Beautiful program. Key accomplishments include five work days scheduled with sponsors, members and volunteers for the Palmetto Streetscape Project and one work day scheduled for the Community Center Planters. The BAC also oversees the city’s mural program, such as the Unity Project/Four Directions mural located at the Anza Pump Station at Linda Mar State Beach and others.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Elect people who will protect Pacifica

  • 0

“Follow the money” is the oldest political truism. An endorsement by the biggest special interest in Pacifica, the San Mateo Realtors association, will require you to answer on their endorsement questionnaire: “Should you be elected or re-elected, do you agree to immediately notify Gina Zari…

However it’s done, we have to pay for Harbor Patrol

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Like insurance, the Harbor Patrol is merely an expense on the ledger until it’s the only thing that matters. Be that as it may, the San Mateo County Harbor District, which manages and funds the ocean rescue crews, says standing ready, 24 hours a day, for a maritime emergency is an expensive …

Appreciating work of Peace People

  • 0

Thank you for the excellent coverage of the events and actions organized by the Pacifica Peace People during September, which included the community reading of the anti-Vietnam War speech by Rev. Martin Luther King from April 4, 1967.

Elect a woman with the right priorities

  • 0

Pacificans have the opportunity to elect a new supervisor in District 3 for San Mateo County. While the district is huge, the candidate elected will be our voice on the commission.

Here’s why I support Boles

  • 1

I strongly support Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, District 2. She has expertise that will help our community move into the 21st century on housing, environmental protection related to climate change and post-COVID economic recovery.

Poor justification for Measure Y

  • 0

It is difficult to understand the justification for declaring a “long-term” structural deficit as the reason for putting the Measure Y half-cent sales tax on the ballot given that the Pacifica 10-year financial forecast published in 2020 projects a $6 million surplus in fiscal 2030-2031.

I stand with Peace People

  • 0

Thank you, Delia McGrath and Linda Peebles for researching and writing “Pacifica Peace People say war is not the answer,” which was printed in the Opinion section of the Pacifica Tribune on Sept. 14, 2022.

Former candidates support Mueller

  • 0

Steven Booker and I were on the campaign trail with Ray Mueller and his current opponent and believe he is the best candidate to represent us in District 3 on the Board of Supervisors. In fact, we have both endorsed him because he is much more experienced than his opponent to ensure that gov…

A chance to explain the what in Measure Y

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

On Nov. 8, voters in Pacifica will decide the fate of a tax measure that proponents say is necessary to keep the city safe and beautiful and opponents claim will leave you holding the bag and even open to privacy concerns. In short, Measure Y is either utterly necessary or a terrible choice.

Fireworks is tradition we can do without

  • 0

I just got a second threatening mailer from American Promotional Events Inc. West saying that if Measure Q passes, volunteer beach cleanup ends. This is not true!

Recommended for you