Have you ever considered volunteering to serve on one of the many City Council-appointed commissions and committees? Such service is a great opportunity to contribute to making Pacifica a great community in which to live, work, and play. The city of Pacifica is currently recruiting members for several commissions and committees, so it is good timing to briefly summarize what each one does and several recent accomplishments for each. Applications are due 12 pm., Feb. 3. More information on commissions and committees can be found at cityofpacifica.org/government/commissions-committees/.
The Beautification Advisory Committee implements the Keep Pacifica Beautiful program. Key accomplishments include five work days scheduled with sponsors, members and volunteers for the Palmetto Streetscape Project and one work day scheduled for the Community Center Planters. The BAC also oversees the city’s mural program, such as the Unity Project/Four Directions mural located at the Anza Pump Station at Linda Mar State Beach and others.
The Economic Development Committee supports the development of local businesses and their interface with the city. Key accomplishments include hosting a job fair at the Pacifica Community Center, a networking event at Table Wine for small local businesses, and Blues and Brews, an outdoor concert on Palmetto Avenue that brought Pacificans together for an afternoon of dancing, music and fun.
The Emergency Preparedness and Safety Commission advises the City Council on programs, activities, and plans that prepare for possible future disasters. Key accomplishments include presentations on Wildfire Mitigation efforts, social media outreach through SMC Alert, Zonehaven, and Earthquake Warning California, and community outreach through the Wildfire Preparedness Event, San Mateo County Disaster Preparedness Day, and Pacifica Fog Fest.
The Library Advisory Committee provides community feedback to City staff on the New Pacifica Libraries project. In late 2019, the LAC developed the New Libraries Project website and social media promotional materials with the assistance of consultants, and planned public outreach polling to track impact of outreach and education efforts. This year, the LAC will be reengaging with the community about improvements to the Sanchez Library and funding options for the future of Pacifica’s libraries.
The Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee considers issues related to certain natural areas, parklands and open space. Key accomplishments include granting the annual Preservation Award to local honorees, coordinating with the Ramaytush Ohlone, organizations and the public to recognize the historic use of Cattle Hill by indigenous people, and engaging with the National Park Service regarding trailhead and parking issues around Mori Point.
The Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission advises the City Council on the acquisition, development and maintenance of parks, beaches, and recreational areas. Key accomplishments include approval of the Priority Parks Program for Skyridge, Imperial, Marvilla,and Brighton Mini Parks, the Lifebuoy Station installations at Pacifica State Beach, Linda Mar, Rockaway Beach and Pier/Sharp Park, and development of a new diversity-focused surf camp/school program in collaboration with the California Coastal Commission.
The Planning Commission advises the City Council on the preparation, adoption and amendment of the City’s General Plan, Coastal Plan, Zoning Ordinance and other area development plans. Key accomplishments include review and recommendation of the 2040 General Plan update, the new Sharp Park Specific Plan, and the revamped outdoor commercial activity ordinance.
Please consider applying for one of these committees or commissions that align with your interests.
— Kevin Woodhouse is the city manager of Pacifica.
