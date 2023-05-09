In the April 26 Tribune, I read Eileen Campbell’s front-page article on “Police (Pacifica) have trouble recruiting, retaining officers” with some alarm, but not surprise. After all, who would want the job these days? The police are put in impossible situations for which they are constantly second guessed, and frequently sued. Which seems to be a result of the bass ackward belief in the Bay Area that the police are somehow the bad guys.
Just look at Clay Lambert’s opinion piece in this same issue of the Tribune. In referring to ICE agents, whose job it is to enforce the rule of immigration law, he uses the terms “Gestapo,” “jackbooted government agents”, and “...ICE agents swooping in in the dead of night to tear out the beating heart of our community.”
Lambert’s attitude is a reflection of the general attitude in the Bay Area to policing of any sort. Who wants to put their lives on the line dealing with all of the criminals when they have not only an absence of support, but face such affirmative hostility as reflected in this editorial? Perhaps the Trib’s editor, and people aligned with him, should look in the mirror when discussing reasons for lack of police recruits. Then be prepared to handle matters yourselves because no one will want to put themselves in harm’s way for you.
Lastly, why is it I have read extensive commentary about the rule of law in this paper, particularly over the last five years, but now it’s a bad thing when it involves those in the country illegally, inclusive of criminal gangsters? This despite the fact that every country in the world has immigration laws? From reading the Tribune one could conclude the rule of law only applies to one orange-spray-tanned former president, or perhaps fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Talk to any cop working on a police force today in the Bay Area. They do not feel appreciated, are constantly second-guessed when they have to act in situations that can become life or death in an instant, and do not get the respect of those they are protecting in this incredibly difficult job they are asked to perform. That’s why they are required to get 664 hours of basic police training. Instead, they are referred to as “Gestapo” and other equally contemptable names. Now they apparently can’t call federal agencies when dealing with volent criminals/gangsters who themselves “tear out the beating heart” from our community and country. Because we want to be sure these criminals stay in our country illegally. It’s disturbingly reminiscent of Joseph Heller’s great novel. Who needs it.
T.J. Murray lives in Pacifica.
Editor’s note: Murray is not the only one who objected to the use of the term “gestapo” when referring to ICE enforcement. The editor agrees that was a regrettable choice of words and will be more circumspect going forward.
