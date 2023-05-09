In the April 26 Tribune, I read Eileen Campbell’s front-page article on “Police (Pacifica) have trouble recruiting, retaining officers” with some alarm, but not surprise. After all, who would want the job these days? The police are put in impossible situations for which they are constantly second guessed, and frequently sued. Which seems to be a result of the bass ackward belief in the Bay Area that the police are somehow the bad guys.

Just look at Clay Lambert’s  opinion piece in this same issue of the Tribune. In referring to ICE agents, whose job it is to enforce the rule of immigration law, he uses the terms “Gestapo,” “jackbooted government agents”, and “...ICE agents swooping in in the dead of night to tear out the beating heart of our community.”   

