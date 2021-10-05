Pacifica faces debate over the development of its open spaces yet again. Today’s challenge comes in the shape of an international real estate corporation attempting to turn 60 acres of green, open space in the foothills of Linda Mar’s San Pedro Mountain into a luxury housing subdivision (referred to as “Linda Mar Woods” and “Hillside Meadows”). Many in the community know this area as the Old San Pedro Road, Higgins Trail or the Boy Scout mountain biking trail.
Rather than the low-income housing that Pacifica needs, these proposals include more than 140 luxury units, plus in-law units that could double that count. Making this sloped and forested area suitable for development will involve cutting down groves of trees, grading the land, carving a new road through the woods for access, and building an extensive network of retaining walls.
Aside from these developments detracting from Pacifica’s scenic beauty, ruining habitat for a number of species and destroying prized open space, these developments also raise a number of serious concerns, ranging from fire and landslide risk to traffic along Highway 1. Pacifica needs low-income housing in the form of infill and density projects that work with our infrastructure and public transportation, not an expansion of over-priced real estate along our hillsides.
Pacifica’s bounty of untouched hillsides is what distinguishes it from many other over-developed communities. Our geography also limits how much can and should be built here. While the promises of developers can be alluring, we fear that ultimately most of them will be empty or not worth the cost. An improved trail sounds nice until you realize that it would be alongside a road and a retaining wall. Today’s walk through the woods will be traded for a walk through a housing development.
We respect the spectrum of beliefs on the topic of building more housing and welcome the debate of this needed topic with our fellow residents. However, we believe that these proposed hilltop units are excessive, even to the most pro-development of supporters. Surely there must be a limit, and, if this does not cross that line, then what does?
None of this has been approved, nor is this inevitable. The Pacifica City Council and Planning Commission are professional, competent and honorable individuals, and will determine the outcome. Our organization hopes to work collaboratively with them to avoid a situation that does not meet our community’s needs and that jeopardizes our safety. Complicating matters, our general plan is horribly outdated (over 40 years old) and fails to reflect our community’s current needs and realities, thus putting our city’s leadership in an untenable position. Wealthy foreign real estate speculators are attempting to decide Pacifica’s future, instead of Pacificans.
Standing together, the Pacifica community has formed the alliance Protect San Pedro Mountain to support our mission. Now is the time to get involved. We must unite, be proactive and come early to the debate. Also, 2022 is an election year for Pacifica City Council (three seats are up). Please educate yourself on the issues and the candidates, and be sure to vote!
Learn more and join us at ProtectSanPedroMountain.org.
Cassie Leonardi lives in Pacifica and was writing on behalf of Protect San Pedro Mountain.
