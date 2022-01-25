Kudos for including a dissenting point of view in the Jan. 19 article headlined, “Specific Plan envisions downtown in new Sharp Park.” The article quotes Cindy Abbott referencing a “... recent marketing presentation to both the Economic Development Committee and City Council ...” presenting an alternative approach. I would very much like to see an article about the alternative presented.
Apart from her quote, the Specific Plan coverage read very much like a marketing brochure.
-Carl Herder, Pacifica
