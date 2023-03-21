At a time of polarization, when so many Americans can agree on so little, Meals on Wheels stands as an exemplar. Whatever quibbles one might have with the way the program is run (and, frankly, we know of none), there is no arguing with the premise: Far too many of our elders are hungry and lonely, and they benefit from regular contact with friendly faces bearing food.
Meals on Wheels is one program all Americans can support
Clay Lambert
Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.
