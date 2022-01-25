“OK, it’s Jan. 13 and I’m gonna review that General Plan and EIR document. It came out a few days ago and there is a time limit, so I better get started now ...”
So begins Pacifican Pete Shoemaker’s trip down the trio of rabbit holes known as the city of Pacifica’s draft General Plan, Sharp Park Specific Plan and Environmental Impact Report. That he escaped alive is a testament to his fortitude and his ability to untangle himself from bureaucratic red tape.
To back up for a moment, the three documents are key to the future of the city. There are likely no more crucial documents to the governance of Pacifica. The last General Plan has been in force for 40 years now. The city itself calls the document its “constitution,” laying out the policies and programs that form the blueprint of all future development. They are meant to incorporate the will of the people as well as realities like climate change, sea level rise, and state regulations that guide local government decisions. Updating the General Plan is always a monumental task for any California city.
The Sharp Park Specific Plan is barely less consequential, laying out plans to finally create a true downtown in the city. The EIR is mandated by the state and lays out potential environmental pitfalls of future development, among other things.
So, they are important. But you might not guess that when you hear you only have 60 days to comment on documents that together run well over 1,000 pages.
To be clear, the drafts exist on the city’s website and you can scroll through them. But, as Shoemaker notes in a video gently mocking the state of these drafts, it ain’t easy.
Some of the documents lack page numbers. The table of contents are not live links online, so you have to guess, say, where Page 283 is on the massive document you just downloaded onto your suddenly overburdened laptop. The documents are laden with government speak, charts, illustrations and maps. The “executive summary,” meant to briefly explain what lies beyond, comes in at a weighty 147 pages.
The documents are so impenetrable to the average citizen that you have to wonder if that isn’t purposeful. After all, in some ways, it is a lot easier to govern when the citizenry is silent.
Shoemaker sent his video to the City Council and others in City Hall. It went out attached to an email signed by 18 other solid citizens who would like to understand the documents and have ample time to comment. (Full disclosure: Two of those citizens, Peter Loeb and Cherie Chan, are members of the Coastside News Group Inc. board of directors, which together own this newspaper. Shoemaker is a member of our Editorial Advisory Committee.)
Some who received the email subsequently expressed their own frustration with trying to understand the documents. “I tried to navigate through the General Plan and gave up,” replied one. “Your video was funny but sad,” wrote another. “I’m a retired city planner and I am embarrassed for Pacifica,” chimed someone else.
Because he took the time to make the video highlighting the problems, we’d like to give Shoemaker the last word. Here’s what he said toward the end of the 10-minute video:
“It has taken over 12 years and $1 million to put (the documents) together. We can take another couple of months to make sure they are right.”
— Clay Lambert
Thanks Clay, they only gave us 45 days though, not 60. 45 is the minimum required by law, and the council wasn’t willing to discuss extending the deadline at their meeting here last night. Perhaps they’ll consider it on 2/14. As of now, the deadline is 2/21 at 5pm, only 26 days away.
