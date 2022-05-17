E
ach year, by law, every county in California forms a civil grand jury to investigate and uncover problems and recommend improvements in
the operations of city and county government, its departments and agencies as well as regional authorities like the county sheriff, district attorney, fire, water, public transportation,
education and health care, among many others. The panel of 19 jurors has complete autonomy to decide what to investigate, who to interview, what documents to review — all with the cooperation of the entities being investigated and the power of the county counsel and Superior Court judge to help obtain the necessary information.
The (civil) grand jury
issues reports to the
affected county entities detailing findings and recommendations to which each entity investigated must respond as to whether it agrees, what it will do on what timeline, and get back to the grand jury and its respective overseeing board. As importantly, each grand jury follows up on the responses or lack of response to prior reports.
This is different than a criminal grand jury, which brings criminal indictments. A civil grand jury is constructive — uncovering issues and recommending ways to improve the situations. You serve with 18 others, one of whom acts as the foreperson. Meetings are in-person or by video, likewise for interviews. You get to know your colleagues and help plan and conduct
investigations, read internal and external memos, reports and articles, and conduct interviews (by video or in person). What you do best, you can do for the grand jury!
Throughout the Bay Area, reports have been written on important matters like sea level rise, racial profiling by law enforcement, ransomware, concussions in high school sports and much more.
See many more topics
and reports at sanmateocourt.org and navigate to Court Divisions and Grand Jury.
You will come away proud of what you accomplish with a team of concerned citizens like you. This is a role that calls for your insights, life experiences, sense of fairness and ethics, and compassion for people. Change happens when you shed light on it.
Please consider applying to be a grand juror. Every county has an application form. San Mateo County is accepting applications now until May 31 for the 2022-2023 term.
The San Mateo County application can be found at:
— Dan Freeman is the foreman of the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury for 2020-21.
