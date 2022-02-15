A major theme of Pacifica’s Draft General Plan — comments are due on Feb. 21, though at this writing there was talk of an extension — is to encourage economic development by devising and promoting a “unique identity” for the city: a Pacifica “brand.”
The draft plan’s strategy to “make” Pacifica a “place” is two-fold. It envisions a new city center, a “pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use area” in Sharp Park along Palmetto Avenue. In addition, it proposes a second major development project down Highway 1. The draft plan calls for Pacifica to “recruit a major resort hotel” for a luxury resort development in the Rockaway Park Quarry site.
The draft plan states that “(a) true town center district and a luxury and/or resort hotel would significantly advance this goal by transforming Pacifica into a higher profile travel destination.” It tantalizingly hints that a luxury hotel in the quarry could even compete with other destinations, “such as Half Moon Bay, Point Reyes and even Napa.”
While we can all agree Pacifica is lovely, and I understand the impulse to siphon some tourism dollars from Napa, the plan drafters need to pause and consider that a luxury resort development in the quarry would be an enormous mistake.
There is an old saying in football: “If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks.” The same holds for signature “placemaking” developments. If city leadership wants to build a city center on Palmetto Avenue, it should focus attention on that and get it right. If there are two major developments in Sharp Park and the quarry, these projects would compete with each other and prevent the critical mass at either location that would be necessary for success.
But even if a competing city center wasn’t proposed, a luxury hotel makes little economic sense on its own terms. It’s a basic case of supply and demand. First, there is the question of tourism demand. As the draft plan concedes, Pacifica’s existing hotels underperform relative to the county average in terms of occupancy rates. The former Holiday Inn (now Fairfield Inn and Suites) has undergone a major expansion and it’s unclear how this will impact occupancy rates in the city.
Moreover, it is widely reported that tourism to the Bay Area is declining. In September 2021, San Francisco’s hotel occupancy rate was approximately 40 percent. With respect to conference-based tourism, San Francisco is losing ground to other destinations, including Las Vegas. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, “’Las Vegas’ tourism recovery has outpaced San Francisco’s sluggish comeback, and some Bay Area events have moved to Sin City.” Given these dynamics, where would guests for the new hotel come from? From San Francisco? Maybe a few. But it’s more likely that the resort’s “new” guests would have otherwise been customers at Pacifica’s existing hotels.
Second, there is the issue of the labor pool. A luxury resort would require a large workforce. But as the draft plan concedes, Pacifica’s unemployment rate is extremely low: as of 2019, it was 2.2 percent. And this labor pool may have gotten smaller during the pandemic, given news reports about critical staffing shortages across the nation. In theory, Pacifica businesses potentially could meet this demand by attracting workers from surrounding communities (which would raise new traffic and public transit issues). However, an equally likely scenario is that a luxury hotel would poach employees from existing Pacifica businesses, cannibalizing their workforces.
These are just a few of the problems with luxury hotel development in the quarry. I do not even address the concerns about situating a major development in an environmentally sensitive area, the physical infrastructure required and the impact on local traffic.
On a final note, it’s ironic the draft plan proposes to “foster a distinctive sense of place” in Pacifica by recruiting a major resort hotel. The world has enough Wyndhams and Marriotts. The proposal ignores all the great and unique things that make Pacifica special. The surfing, the world-class mountain bike trails, the local music, and a burgeoning brewery scene. Regardless of what the draft plan says, Pacifica doesn’t lack a “brand.” Our city leadership lacks imagination.
— Adam Mayle lives in Fairway Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.