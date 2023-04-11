A night at Sea Bowl has always been a family affair

A night at Sea Bowl has always been a family affair. The entertainment venue will close for good on May 31.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

As surely every Pacifican knows, Sea Bowl isn’t just a bowling alley. It’s a gathering spot, an increasingly rare citadel that attracts young and old alike for hours of frivolity that can’t be bought online for any price. It’s a doggone shame to hear that owners will be closing it down this spring.

It’s also understandable. Bowling alleys have fallen like, well, so many pins at the end of a well-oiled lane. By some estimations, two-thirds of the nation’s bowling alleys have closed since the middle of the 20th century, when it seemed every city of any size had one or two. In some places, the old bowling alleys just weren’t as popular as they once were. Old-timers say young people might stop in for a game with friends on a lark, but they just weren’t signing up for leagues and committing to bowling one night every week. It can be hard to sell the TikTok set on spares and strikes.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica Resource Center is neighbors helping neighbors

Pacifica Resource Center is neighbors helping neighbors

  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifica is a beautiful and unique city. We are a community of caring and compassionate people that is demographically, socio-economically and geographically quite diverse. The needs of our community are as varied and diverse as the population itself. 

City should enforce development conditions

  • 0

I am writing to express my concerns about the development project at 801 Fassler Ave. I am a resident of Seacrest (on the 900 block of Fassler Avenue) right up the road. The 801 Fassler Ave. project was approved by the Pacifica City Council conditioned on: restoration of the parcel’s eastern…

We need more outdoor activities

  • 0

Many took up hobbies during the pandemic, and while some favored baked goods, it seems many took to the great outdoors. I think we should keep up the momentum.

Thoughts on developing housing

  • 0

I have received a flier regarding housing at Oceana High School. This town really doesn’t have any really good places for new construction and we keep being presented with ghastly ideas for the Quarry and the hillside south of Higgins Road and the like. We have successfully stopped many of t…

New advisory commission will be voice of farmworkers

  • 0

The agricultural industry is a major component of San Mateo County’s economy, bringing in nearly $98 million in 2021. According to the Healthcare for the Homeless/ Farmworker Health Program’s 2019 Needs Assessment, the county is home to about 80 farms from north of Half Moon Bay to the Santa…

It’s time to find room at the inn for all of us

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

At the end of another hard-working day, Juana and Carolina traveled through the chill and the growing darkness to meet the town’s newspaper editor in the dim, mostly empty La Piazza courtyard just off of Half Moon Bay’s Main Street. Lord knows they had better things to do with their precious…

Es hora de encontrar posada para todos

  • By Clay Lambert Given the nature of this week’s editorial, we’re providing a translation into Spanish. The translation was done by Alice Linsmeier, a member of ALAS’s Board of Directors.
  • Updated
  • 0

Al final de otro día de trabajo duro, Juana y Carolina atravesaron el frío y la creciente oscuridad para reunirse con el editor del periódico de la ciudad en el poco iluminado y casi vacío patio de La Piazza, justo al lado de la calle principal de Half Moon Bay. Dios sabe que tenían cosas me…

Appreciates local newspaper

  • 0

I’ve been meaning to write to thank you for the great job you’re doing with the Pacifica Tribune. I especially appreciate the well-thought-out, empathetic and educated editorials.

Recommended for you