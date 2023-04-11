As surely every Pacifican knows, Sea Bowl isn’t just a bowling alley. It’s a gathering spot, an increasingly rare citadel that attracts young and old alike for hours of frivolity that can’t be bought online for any price. It’s a doggone shame to hear that owners will be closing it down this spring.
It’s also understandable. Bowling alleys have fallen like, well, so many pins at the end of a well-oiled lane. By some estimations, two-thirds of the nation’s bowling alleys have closed since the middle of the 20th century, when it seemed every city of any size had one or two. In some places, the old bowling alleys just weren’t as popular as they once were. Old-timers say young people might stop in for a game with friends on a lark, but they just weren’t signing up for leagues and committing to bowling one night every week. It can be hard to sell the TikTok set on spares and strikes.
Then there is the fact that bowling alleys, which traditionally have been surrounded by even bigger parking lots, take up a big footprint. In many places, certainly here, the land can be sold for a pretty penny and who would argue that a bowling alley is more important than housing? On the Peninsula, alleys in Redwood City and Palo Alto have closed in recent years to make way for more profitable land uses.
But for much of its 64 years, there has been something special about Sea Bowl in particular. True, it features leagues for the committed, and “Astro Bowl” with disco-style lights and music for the younger set. Perhaps it was the setting, just across the street from the beach. Maybe it was in the nature of Pacifica, a community that honors its tradition and embraces the slightly quirky. Whatever the reason, Sea Bowl has been an affordable, crime- and drug-free intergenerational gathering spot that is as much fun for Grandpa as it is for the grandkids.
How many other places in the community can you say that about?
When Sea Bowl opened for the first time in March 1959, patrons refused to even wait for the carpet to be laid. The parking lot hadn’t yet been paved and bowlers had to carry their shoes carefully to keep them out of the mud. Legend has it the place stayed open around the clock for three days because Pacificans just wouldn’t go home.
More than a half-century later, so much has changed. But Sea Bowl has continued to reset the pins and kept many a bored teenager out of the gutter. Finding some replacement will be like hitting the 7-10 split.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.