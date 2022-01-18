As a longtime resident of Pacifica, I am always happy to see Pacificans looking out for and helping their neighbors. This happens to be the personal and business philosophy of Chris Stewart. He is the owner of my local gym, the Pacifica Athletic Center. In addition to his full-time job of running the PAC, Chris volunteers his time coaching youth football, baseball and golf. He is also a coach for a female powerlifting contingent that trains at the PAC.
So, with all that coaching and the challenge of trying to keep his business going during this pandemic, it is amazing that Stewart had the time to work on giving back to his local community.
He was inspired by Suzie Morin, a friend of his who works with a local military reserve unit that her son serves in. That unit puts on regular “challenges” that act as fundraisers for selected charities. The PAC is in the business of making people fit through physical exercise, so Stewart figured he would hold a fitness “Challenge Ruck.”
Each participant was challenged to carry a weight (in a rucksack) for a 3-mile run/walk/jog through Pacifica from the PAC on Crespi Drive out to Rockaway Beach and back. The entry fee consisted of food donations or gift card donations made by participants. By all accounts, everyone had a good time while also getting exercise and helping the local community.
The donations from this first PAC Challenge were directed to the Pacifica Resource Center. Since 1974 the Pacifica Resource Center has worked with local businesses, organizations and individuals throughout Pacifica to provide food, housing support and other critical services to our neighbors in need. The PRC motto is: “Neighbors helping neighbors.”
The timing of this first challenge couldn’t have been better. The Challenge Ruck provided over 1,000 pounds of food and more than $1,400 in gift cards to the Pacifica Resource Center, which it added to its distribution of food and goods to clients in time for Christmas and end-of-year holidays.
This is a great example of local business supporting local neighbors. If you want to join in these charitable fitness challenges and also make a donation to your community, contact the Pacifica Athletic Center at (650) 738-1683. If you are in need of support, or you want to support the Pacifica Resource Center with either food donations, financial support or volunteer services, you can contact them at (650) 738-7470.
The Pacifica Athletic
Center plans on having a schedule of these fitness challenges over the next year with local charities
getting the proceeds and benefits of funds that are raised.
-John Janes lives in Pacifica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.