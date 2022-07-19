We recently received copies of the updated Yellow Page directories for Northern San Mateo County. While browsing it, it struck me how few businesses indicated they were in Pacifica. Not all Pacifica business are represented in this directory, but it is still clear that Pacifica is primarily a bedroom community for Bay Area employments.
That led to a few questions.
If Pacifica’s focus is on developing residential more than commercial, would this not make it even more of a bedroom community? Why do studies say that residential development is a financial drain on the community, while financial business development strengthens the community’s financial sustainability? Why do we invest another $100,000 for a consultant to conclude what we already know they will tell us?
When you realize you are standing in a hole, isn’t it time to stop digging?
Pacifica’s true gift is its ability to extend lifetimes. Maybe it’s the air. Maybe it’s the sound of the ocean. Has anyone considered making Pacifica a “Blue Zone” community where there is a commitment on eating and living healthy? It could make Pacifica unique and a true attraction.
Are there other business opportunities that Pacifica is missing? Why is Taco Bell the only establishment with a view of the ocean serving alcoholic drinks? (Imagine sitting on an upper deck, overlooking everything else, but the view of the ocean.) Why is Breakers the only breakfast place serving traditional, homestyle comfort food? Why aren’t there such places in each of our business districts? What other small business enterprises might be established in each of the commercial districts?
If you want to reduce traffic, then distribute small service and retail businesses in each district. This is where the city will find financial sustainability.
By the way, how much is our Transient Occupancy Tax? How much is it elsewhere? And how much are the nightly rates?
We make choices. What choice will we make now? Will we learn from the choices we have made before? Who will make our choices? Us? Or someone else?
— Clif Lawrence lives in Pacifica.
