The race for San Mateo County Sheriff is not just an ordinary political election; it’s a race between the status quo and the future. A race for all voices vs. select voices. An event resembling that of David and Goliath. It is a race that represents the end of an era of injustices, iniquities and non-accountability. A time to finally lift the cloud of mistrust that has plagued the Sheriff’s Office for far too long.

With all the qualified people in San Mateo County who could have taken on this task, only one woman was brave enough to stand up to the establishment.

Christina Corpus has shown the type of courage we all hope to see more of. She is transcendent; she exudes leadership and maintains a steadfast commitment to the law enforcement profession. Her leadership style embraces community input and collaboration. Her instinct is to be of service, to improve and positively impact people’s lives. Corpus’s leadership style is driven by her high moral standards, compassion and ability to look at things through a humanistic approach.

People who have shared a conversation with Corpus quickly realize how innovative she is. Her story, struggles in life and the law enforcement profession are inspiring. Our deputies and our community deserve a leader of the highest integrity.

Vote Christina Corpus June 7!

— Stacy McCarthy, Half Moon Bay

