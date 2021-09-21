I read with interest the article about Fairmont Shopping Center going through the process for a new development plan. But we know not why this is so. About halfway through the article, we learn that the center was sold in 2019. Is the new owner planning big changes and possible displacement of existing tenants for more profitable businesses that were not allowed under the previous development plan? We don’t know that either, because the question wasn’t asked. The why is all —that’s what should be answered.
Lionel Emde
Pacifica
Editor’s note: Christian Murdock, of the city’s planning department, tells us the city encouraged the developer to file a development plan because it was initially built before the current planned development code was adopted. He said that having a plan in place could reduce delays and costs for new businesses looking to locate in the center.
