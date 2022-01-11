It seems from the wording of your editorial headlined, “Blaming state won’t keep Linda Mar residents dry,” that the California Coastal Commission is remiss in its duties by having stalled the installation of replacement pumps at Anza Pump Station for those that were damaged by fire nine full months ago. The editorial indicates that the Coastal Commission was requiring a Coastal Development Permit to replace the pumps. But wasn’t the pump station already permitted under a CDP, before it was even built?

At issue seems to be a repair, which — for this and for any other legally permitted structure — ought to be just, well, permitted.

One would think that this issue would have been resolved — permitting and repair — long before the City Council on Dec. 13 brought up the fact that the state of the pump station is a “clear and imminent danger,” a “local emergency” during which Planning staff, after all this time, is still “discussing permitting requirements.” How on earth did this become an emergency? We’ve had a full year of drought and, one would have hoped, a simple permitting process to get the new pumps in.

Is it really that difficult? Who dropped the ball here? The residents of Linda Mar are still waiting to find out.

The wait may not be all that long. The inability of our increasing dependence on technology and engineering to postpone the inevitable results of climate change and sea level rise is coming ever more into focus.

David Hirzel, Pacifica

