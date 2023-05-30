Bicyclists have reason to worry

Bicyclists have reason to worry about riding on the shoulder of Highway 1 in unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.

Tribune file photo

We joke in our house about the “roads to nowhere” — by which we mean the bike paths on the east side of Highway 1 that almost, but don’t quite, connect in Miramar (much to the amusement of Nextdoor users).

I cycle up and down from Miramar to Half Moon Bay frequently and love riding on the Coastal Trail, but it takes longer than going on the highway so I frequently ride along the road. The new bridge has made a big difference to my journey (no more going under the tunnel), but I am always on edge when I have to ride the shoulder between the two pieces of bike path.

