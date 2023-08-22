I fully agree with your editorial on our Lahaina Coastside (Tribune, Aug. 16). And now, Hilary, the hurricane, shows us that powerful Pacific storms someday will increasingly target our Coastside. Similar conditions exist in coastal communities worldwide.
Our recent winter storms are only a harbinger of what the Pacific Ocean has to offer up. The Coastside is capped off by the Santa Cruz Mountains creating a perfect five- to 10-mile drainage collection trough and flood zone across our whole marine terrace. In a powerful storm (or hurricane) we could be washed into the ocean.
