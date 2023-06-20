Here’s yet another unanswered question about the proposed plan to fill the quarry with imported dirt: What is the point? When all this is done — after 161 truckloads of fill dirt a day (that would be one every three minutes) for four years have clogged our roads and fouled our air — what exactly has Pacifica gained?
The vision seems to be a meadowland of rolling slopes and trails, much like the GGNRA rolling slopes and trails we already have, adjacent to the property on the north and surrounding Pacifica on all sides.
Wetland mitigation? Hardly. Don’t be fooled by the specious conflation of making a mess and then cleaning it up, with actual mitigation that is otherwise unnecessary. Safety issues? There are bluffs and steep slopes all around us, where the careless and inattentive do occasionally fall. If this were a real concern to the City, there are far more dangerous places here than the slopes of the quarry. Restore to a pre-mining condition? Impossible — a million cubic yards of compacted soil are hardly the equivalent of undisturbed bedrock.
There doesn’t seem to be a driving urgency to fill the quarry, unless Baylands has a vast amount of soil that must be disposed of in the nearest convenient dumping ground. Yes, the quarry is a big hole in the ground. There are quarries all over California, made by mining companies over the years, who took their profits at the time and left the mess to be cleaned up by others. Some call this one an eyesore, but the many people who hike there would beg do differ.
The plan to fill it to the brim, at great environmental cost, benefits no one. Except, perhaps, Baylands Soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.