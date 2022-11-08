I hope that a follow-up will be done on the Regional Housing Needs Allocation policy for Pacifica. One topic continues to be called out, and that is the Quarry site. This was put forward at both meetings.
The Tribune quoted Planning Director Chris Murdock in this passage, “Several participants asked about the quarry property and why it wasn’t on the table for discussion. Murdock explained that the quarry fell outside the state-defined site size for affordable housing, being more than 10 acres. ‘That doesn’t mean it’s off the table as a building site, just that it can’t be counted as a way to produce affordable housing,’” he said.
Really? I wish the interviewer had pressed him for details on his remark.
Granted, I’m not a city planner, but I could find no reference to “10 acres” as a maximum site size on the California Regional Housing Needs Assessment site.
— Barbara Bradley, Pacifica
Editor’s note: We asked Murdock for clarification. He said, while he didn’t recall making that statement exactly, he wouldn’t argue the point. He noted that low-income housing sites larger than 10 acres are subject to heightened scrutiny. For details, he pointed to the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Site Inventory Guidebook. However, he said the main impediment to building on the quarry site could be the requirement for voter approval and that might run afoul of the HCD when it reviews the city’s Housing Element.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.