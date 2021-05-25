I’ve lived in Pacifica most of my life, attending Linda Mar for elementary school and graduating from Terra Nova High School. My husband grew up in San Francisco but always wanted to build his own home, and loved where my parents lived. We found an acre with an ocean view in the mid-1980s and built our family home. We sacrificed, saved and finally moved in two years after we broke ground.
The reason for my letter is to let every single Realtor know that, should we ever decide to sell our home, we will not use anyone who thinks we have no idea what our home is worth. We get mailers all the time from Realtors who have decided we have lived here long enough. We need to sell. Now. They require inventory, more than we need to stay in the place we built our lives around.
Sorry. Should we sell, we’d never be able to move back. We’d be priced right out. We’d have nothing to leave our daughter. This misguided, predatory advertising campaign has edged into elder abuse. Keep it up, and we’ll see who agrees with me.
After your name is added to the list of Realtors we would never use, we use your mailer to line our cats’ litter boxes, or send them straight to the blue bin.
Just thought you ought to know.
Julie Re
Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.