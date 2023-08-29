I could not agree more with your editorial on coastal fire and implications for our bit of coast (Tribune, Aug. 16). I’ve watched the videos of flames jumping building to building faster than people can run, and all the stories are scary and heart-wrenching.

But more scary is the geography and environment. We are lucky to live in an area that from time to time has wonderful fog rolling in bringing moisture to our air and land. But I can recall Santa Ana-type winds racing in from the east carrying heat, and my husband still sees the scars from the Big Basin fires on his commute.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Are answers still blowin’ in the wind?

  • 0

The day the news services announced that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that it was not a Russian rocket that killed two citizens of Poland, a NATO country, I breathed a sigh of relief. But within minutes, I thought, “How many more close calls or accidents…

Avoid a holiday tragedy

  • 0

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

Appreciate seeing local news

  • 0

I am so enjoying the weekly delivery of the Pacifica Tribune in my P.O. box. Oh, sure, I can get local news from apps like Next-door or Facebook, but not like the quality of professionally trained reporters and good writers.

Fairy tales and gas prices

  • 0

There has been a barrage of complaints by California politicians and consumer groups about our high gasoline prices. The average price for regular in California is about $5.57 per gallon vs. a U.S. average of $3.77 per gallon. Part of the reason for this disparity is that California is the o…

What does 10 acres have to do with it?

  • 0

I hope that a follow-up will be done on the Regional Housing Needs Allocation policy for Pacifica. One topic continues to be called out, and that is the Quarry site. This was put forward at both meetings.

Learn about our Housing Element

  • 0

Every eight years, communities are obligated to evaluate their future housing needs and develop a plan. Pacifica’s deadline for the Housing Element is Jan. 31, 2023.

Candidate supports coastal protections

  • 3

I support Laura Parmer-Lohan for District 3 San Mateo County supervisor. She is endorsed by the Pacifica Progressive Alliance, which has also endorsed Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council in District 2 and Paul Chervatin for Pacifica City Council in District 5.

Vote for those who don’t take toxic money

  • 1

It is well established that if you want to know who a politician is you should “follow the money.” This cycle, I am supporting Paul Chervatin and Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, and Laura Parmer-Lohan for county supervisor. None of them is taking toxic outside money or being suppo…

Measure Y would hurt those who can least afford it

  • 0

By now most people have figured out that corporate greed has been the main driver of post-pandemic inflation. In fact, a new study by economists gives it a number: 54 percent. You see it everywhere you spend money. The gas pump, the supermarket, all goods and services have seen explosive pri…

Recommended for you