The article about Recology in the March 29 issue states “... any plastic marked with those triangular symbols ... all have well-developed markets to recycle them into new products.” Unfortunately, this is not true. According to a Greenpeace report issued in 2022, only a very small percentage of plastic containers actually get recycled. Plastic is, in practice, not recyclable. Much of our plastic is sent to China to be processed, and much of it never gets there. That’s why huge areas in the Pacific Ocean are covered by floating plastic waste, and micro-plastic particles are present throughout the ecosystem.
I am not saying we should skip putting things in the bin, but we need to be aware of the reality and avoid, as much as possible, buying products in single-use plastic containers. We should also pressure manufacturers and retailers to stop imposing them on us, and support single-use container bans.
