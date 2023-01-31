I wanted to thank you for your on-point editorial in the Jan. 18 edition. The moment I viewed the aerial images of Highway 92, it was obvious this was not a sinkhole. As you pointed out, it doesn't matter what you call it, the effect on life on the Coastside remains. While we are fortunate to not be affected by sinkholes in California, we certainly have other geologic issues to contend with. 

The 15-year-old American Society of Civil Engineers report is as accurate today as it was then, maybe more so. It seems a top-down revamp is called for. Everything infrastructure related in California, from roads to bridges to the grid, has serious issues despite significant public funding. This is also not unique to California. While Build Back Better may have good intentions, our electeds never fail to add enough pork to kill the enthusiasm. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Appellant would appreciate more info

  • 0

This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.

Parmer-Lohan supports climate solutions

  • 0

This is not the first time that gas prices have impacted our wallets. This is, however, a time when we can do something about it. Rising inflation and high gas prices are impacting San Mateo County residents and we must take action to mitigate the effects. As County Supervisor, I have been w…

Appellant would appreciate more info

  • 0

This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.

For supe, vote for Parmer-Lohan

  • 0

As a former supervisor in Santa Clara County and state senator representing San Mateo County, I write in support of Laura Parmer-Lohan for supervisor in San Mateo County. She knows the issues and has worked to resolve them as a city council member. Her additional experience as a working moth…

Why vote for Christina Corpus?

  • 0

The race for San Mateo County Sheriff is not just an ordinary political election; it’s a race between the status quo and the future. A race for all voices vs. select voices. An event resembling that of David and Goliath. It is a race that represents the end of an era of injustices, iniquitie…

How about actually engaging community?

  • 0

I have a question for the Pacifica City Council and City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. If Pacifica’s goal is to have an engaged community — per your goals — why not actually engage with the community in some very important dialogue?

Birthday goodwill at Safeway

  • 0

Monday, April 25, was my birthday. I’d saved my errands because I live alone, and being among people seemed more festive than shrugging off the day. In Safeway at Linda Mar I tossed a bag of mini Snickers into my cart. I rarely buy candy but this was my day. Then checking out I asked Mark (C…

Recommended for you