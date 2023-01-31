I wanted to thank you for your on-point editorial in the Jan. 18 edition. The moment I viewed the aerial images of Highway 92, it was obvious this was not a sinkhole. As you pointed out, it doesn't matter what you call it, the effect on life on the Coastside remains. While we are fortunate to not be affected by sinkholes in California, we certainly have other geologic issues to contend with.
The 15-year-old American Society of Civil Engineers report is as accurate today as it was then, maybe more so. It seems a top-down revamp is called for. Everything infrastructure related in California, from roads to bridges to the grid, has serious issues despite significant public funding. This is also not unique to California. While Build Back Better may have good intentions, our electeds never fail to add enough pork to kill the enthusiasm.
The most likely reason for the landslide failure on Highway 92 was lack of maintenance, or maybe lack of existence, of a drainage culvert in the ravine under the roadway. This same scenario was evident all around the region with failures of corrugated steel drainage pipes under roads that rusted through at the bottom allowing extreme scour and subsequent failures.
Pacifica, again not unique, has struggled with infrastructure for many years. Having personal experience with Linda Mar flooding, which started my involvement for progress on our sanitary and storm systems, I am highly confident we, as a city, are actively moving forward with not only plans, but funding, for much of the needed work. City management, engineering, staff, planning and council have worked hard and continue to address these issues and many more. Funding is a never-ending challenge.
As we have learned, it is almost impossible, much less practical, to build for record events. That does not mean we can stay with the status quo. We have work to do.
— Chris Redfield, Pacifica
