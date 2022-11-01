It is well established that if you want to know who a politician is you should “follow the money.” This cycle, I am supporting Paul Chervatin and Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, and Laura Parmer-Lohan for county supervisor. None of them is taking toxic outside money or being supported behind the scenes by Political Action Committees.
The current Pacifica City Council has a majority that has been sponsored by real estate industry money. And you see the impact of that in the rubber stamps they give to development on our hillsides.
When the Pacifica Progressive Alliance asked supervisor candidate Ray Mueller if he was taking real estate or fossil fuel money, he told us that taking such money did not make any difference. Since that time, he has been supported by over $100,000 from the fossil fuel industry. He sought and got an endorsement from the San Mateo County Association of Realtors. He is supported by the California Apartment Association. That is the organization that spent big on an unethical smear campaign that ousted our very popular Mayor John Keener.
Opposing toxic spending is not based on a prejudice against realtors. Paul Chervatin is a realtor who is committed to stopping development on our hillsides. He was encouraged to run by people working to stop the proposed projects on San Pedro Mountain. His opponent has taken SAMCAR money in the past. While on the council she has approved development on the hillsides.
Christine Boles is not taking any outside money and is committed to responsible and environmentally sound development. Her opponent is endorsed by members of the current council who have taken money from the real estate lobby groups and vote their way every time.
It is time to vote in a Pacifica City Council that is independent of these toxic expenditures. And it is time for us to have a supervisor who understands why it is a bad idea to take money from, or accept support from, the organizations trying to control our community. Please vote for Paul Chervatin, Pacifica City Council District 5, Christine Boles, Pacifica City Council District 2, and Laura Parmer-Lohan, San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3.
— Cynthia Kaufman, Pacifica
