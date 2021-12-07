In April, I wrote that this crisis should not be laid on the heads of the healthy but did not see U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky coming.
It is said she was hired for her communication skills, so when she emerged from her office on July 16 to announce that henceforth it would be a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” I imagine the brain trust at the new administration looked around at each other in awe.
Maybe a vaccine company PR team came up with it, I don’t know. That would make sense. I do know that two weeks later Walensky gave Congress a private briefing that belied the slogan, after a study was released detailing a superspreading event in Provincetown at the tip of Cape Cod that people had to be fully vaccinated to attend. At last count, 509 fully vaccinated people have died of COVID in Massachusetts.
The irony thickens. The people who are most at risk in this crisis are immunocompromised or immunodeficient people born with absent or dysfunctional immune systems or undergoing immunosuppressant therapies. More often than not, so-called breakthrough infections for them are fatal. The only treatments available for their conditions are taken from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Whatever else one cares to say about the coronavirus crisis, it has raised the profile of people in the public sector here in the U.S. and depressed the profile of people in the private sector dramatically. I can’t say I miss the players from the private sector who have gone missing, even given the uneven performance of their counterparts from public sector occupations who have stepped into the limelight. Somehow there is no void where the former existed before and no content where the latter exist now.
Randall Stortroen, Pacifica
Editor’s note:Last month, the Boston Globe reported that 162 vaccinated people in Massachusetts had died of COVID-19. That represents .004 percent of the more than 4.5 million people in the state who are fully vaccinated. It is a tiny fraction of the 19,489 people who have died due to the virus in the state.
