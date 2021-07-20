On June 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed new legislation (AB 832) that extends eviction protection until Sept. 30, 2021. Also, this budget includes a $5.2 billion California Rent Relief Program.

If you are behind in your rent due to COVID-19, this new legislation provides that tenants and landlords can now receive 100 percent of accrued rent debt, as well as assistance to utility bills.

Pacifica housing advocates were hoping that the extension would not expire till the end of the year (December 2021) so as to allow more time for distribution of the rent relief. But as of now, this program will end Sept. 30, so timing is of the essence to apply.

Those seeking more details, in particular eligibility, please do reach out to HousingIsKey.com or call Pacifica Resource Center at (650) 738-7470. You may be eligible.

Gloria Stofan

Pacifica

