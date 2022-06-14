I’d like to share some thoughts from conversations I’ve had with my fellow Linda Martians.
First, the city, the county, local arts organizations and perhaps even the state should band together to purchase the condo that houses Pacific Coast Television. Then arrangements should be made for PCT26 to buy the condo with affordable payments similar to the rent it was paying before the studio was turned into a condominium.
Secondly, regarding the building being proposed next to the Community Center on Crespi Drive, I have some questions. How many years will it take to complete? Will homeowners in Linda Mar, particularly on Anza Drive and other streets near the project, be compensated for the loss of value to our homes? After several years of the wastewater treatment project and then two more years of the street repaving project, which was supposed to take six months, many of our houses have been damaged. The concrete around my house has new cracks it didn’t have five years ago, and all of our houses are covered with dirt. Using water on a regular basis to keep our windows, houses and cars clean isn’t something climate-conscious people want to do.
I just want to know who is going to come by and clean up the mess that’s been left in our neighborhood. Also, I am somewhat confused that this project was allowed, seeing that it’s being built in the flood zone. I can’t help but wonder who did what for whom to get this project cleared.
Lastly, the statue west of the parking lot at the Community Center should be removed and taken to the Pacifica museum. It should be replaced by a sculpture honoring Native American women or indigenous people in general who were here before Peralta showed up. Consultation with members of local tribes is imperative.
— Michael Foley, Pacifica
