When Pacifica became a city in 1957, we needed a City Hall. We took an old schoolhouse and made it do, hoping to build a better one someday.
That building is now three-quarters-of-a-century old. It is falling down. The roof leaks, the plumbing doesn’t work at all, it’s too small, and it’s an embarrassment to staff, residents and visitors.
Our City Council is investigating this, but they’re not going far enough. Spending $6 million to patch that nearly worthless building is not a good investment. Let’s spend a bit more and get a City Hall we can all be proud of. A new building, conveniently attached to the current office building, is a much better plan. Maybe we can even get federal funding from the new Infrastructure bill.
I encourage City Council to think bigger.
Jim Heldberg
Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.