As I renew my subscription to the Pacifica Tribune, I wanted to thank you so very much for the wonderful changes we have experienced since you took over. The Tribune has been an important part of my life and work in Pacifica for 31 years. I also used archived issues for research. I also love the Coastside magazine.
Best of wishes as you continue to make me proud and grateful to be a resident of the Coastside.
Penny L. Newall
Pacifica
Editor’s note: This made our day. Thank you, Penny.
