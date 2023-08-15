I am sure I echo the appreciation for our whole city where I understand there were at least 12 neighborhood events throughout Pacifica for the Police Night Out on Aug. 1. Our new Police Chief Maria Sarasua, along with many other police officers, a representative from our fire department, and City Manager Kevin Woodhouse were at the Pedro Point event hosted at the home of our gracious neighbors Bryan and Lyla Reinero, where more than 50 of our neighbors came to meet with our officers and discuss safety concerns in our city. More importantly, we got to know and thank our police officers who keep our city safe.
Although we didn’t get to discuss every issue of concern, we are glad to have very caring city officials who we were able to just talk with and build a relationship to discuss issues that concern us all. In Pacifica, those issues include traffic and parking safety, catalytic converter thefts, illegal fireworks enforcement, illegal dirt bikes on parklands, unhosted short-term rentals with disruptive groups, and, probably most important, was how to deal with our fellow residents experiencing a mental health crisis that can often result in life-threatening consequences. The whole Pedro Point community is appreciative that we were listened to in what I am sure was a long evening for all these officials. We are truly blessed to live in a community where many of our concerns can sometimes seem minor compared to other places.
