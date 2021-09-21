I would like to give a big thanks to Annie Phillips, Lauren Wu, the Splash of Color Project and any others who helped make the mural possible on Oceana Boulevard, next to Eureka Square. I truly appreciate your hard work and dedication to beautify Pacifica and its message in educating others in the community regarding the beautiful flora and fauna that surround us.
Giving the people in Pacifica a chance to volunteer and help make this project become what it is now is such an inspiring contribution. The theme of “native species,” both fauna and flora, will help others protect and respect our unique ecosystem. We should consider ourselves the guardians of our nature.
Please drive by and appreciate the mural’s beauty. In these tough times, it is a reminder that we continue to be surrounded by beauty.
Ken Thomas
Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.