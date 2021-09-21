I would like to give a big thanks to Annie Phillips, Lauren Wu, the Splash of Color Project and any others who helped make the mural possible on Oceana Boulevard, next to Eureka Square. I truly appreciate your hard work and dedication to beautify Pacifica and its message in educating others in the community regarding the beautiful flora and fauna that surround us.

Giving the people in Pacifica a chance to volunteer and help make this project become what it is now is such an inspiring contribution. The theme of “native species,” both fauna and flora, will help others protect and respect our unique ecosystem. We should consider ourselves the guardians of our nature.

Please drive by and appreciate the mural’s beauty. In these tough times, it is a reminder that we continue to be surrounded by beauty.

Ken Thomas

Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Wanting more environmental justice coverage

  • Updated
  • 0

I urge your publication to cover environmental justice issues. Minority, low income, indigenous, and fossil-fuel dependent communities are disproportionately burdened by environmental hazards, such as polluted air and water. According to a study by the University of Washington and the Nature…

PRC does not endorse candidates

  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifica Resource Center does not endorse candidates for elective public office. Any statement that suggests Pacifica Resource Center supports or opposes a candidate was done without authorization or permission of Pacifica Resource Center. Anita M. Rees Executive Director Pacifica Resource Center

Support Prop. 15 to help schools

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Editor: I am a resident of San Mateo County and a parent of two elementary-age kids. I support Prop. 15 because schools in California are severely underfunded. We are ranked 41st in the nation in per-student funding, with the largest class sizes. It’s unacceptable that a child attending…

Goodbye and good luck, Sherm

  • Updated
  • 0

Let’s have a round of applause for Sherm Frederick and his years of personal interest and professional efforts in the Pacifica Tribune. I’m sorry to see him go, but I know he’ll keep busy with his other papers. I also offer a hearty “Welcome Aboard” to the new owners, Coastside News Group, a…

Like it or not, Portola is part of our past

Like it or not, Portola is part of our past

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, In last  week’s Trib a lot of ink was given to the debate over Gaspar de Portola’s statue and how it must go, in the name of social justice. I have always thought of social justice as being about equality and fairness, and I agree that there are elements of social justice involved […]

Suzanne Moore: Our City Council is simply not listening

Suzanne Moore: Our City Council is simply not listening

  • Updated
  • 0

By Suzanne Moore During the 7/15/20 special council meeting on motor home permits, I found myself asking, “Is the majority on Council listening?” There are several recent episodes when council did not: Council did not listen to the majority of attendees at November’s Task Force Forum in whic…

RIP my good friend Marque

RIP my good friend Marque

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I am sorry to report the death of Marque Glisson, the owner of The New Coastside #2 Bait and Tackle.  He had the best bait in the area. He was very knowledgeable about the fish and would tell his customers about the fish that were running and which bait and tackle to use […]

Long overdue

Long overdue

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Editor, In October of 2019 the Terra Nova Class of 1969 enjoyed our 50-year reunion at Nick’s in Rockaway. As the conversation flowed and memories were shared, many of us had a heavy heart remembering that during our years of high school and college, some of our friends gave their young…

David Hirzel: Congress needs to step up

David Hirzel: Congress needs to step up

  • Updated
  • 0

Dave Hirzel/My Turn While Congress dithers and bickers, the president has a field day campaigning from the Oval Office, issuing unilateral and ill-considered “executive orders” to steer the public discourse in his chosen direction.  Where we should have negotiation and compromise between the…

Shun President Trump

Shun President Trump

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I noticed you conveniently left President Trump’s photo out of your collection of photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends.  There are countless photos and videos of the president and Mr.Epstein paling around available, and it was also noted that the president’s personal phone numbe…

Recommended for you