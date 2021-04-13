A heartfelt thanks to all the people who came out on Friday, March 26, at Highway 1 with signs and smiles promoting love and kindness. I was touched to the core as I drove by.
Stephen Scerri
Pacifica
Editor’s note: This writer is referencing a rally of support for Pacifica’s Asian American community on March 26.
