Starting on Dec. 31 we experienced the first big storm to hit our coast this winter. It rained nonstop that entire New Year’s Eve day causing flooding through the Bay Area. In Sharp Park that morning I noticed Pacifica Department of Public Works staff driving around in white city trucks monitoring the storm drains and sewer mains in my neighborhood. I felt reassured and grateful for their presence in Sharp Park during that big storm. Their presence was essential given Sharp Park’s and Linda Mar’s history of flooding in 1982. This time storms flooded the golf course, lower Palmetto Avenue, Clarendon Road and Lakeside Avenue. Also Beach Boulevard was flooded by high tide storm surge over-topping the Promenade and Clarendon gap. Pacifica’s DPW ran mobile pumps all night, sandbagged, assisted neighbors, protected the Brighton sewer pump, cleared storm drains, and bulldozed sand, day and night. The Pacifica Police cordoned off hazardous areas and streets for our safety.

The response by the city to this disaster has been efficient, quick and organized. Major pumps for this area kept working, avoiding a much bigger flood in the neighborhood.  

