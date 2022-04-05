For the families and loved ones of those we lost to COVID-19, and for all those who endured through the pandemic:

Take heart from a hummingbird, a handful 

of earth. See how memory bears fruit,

to carry history, healing, offspring

Listen for sounds gently rising above

the hum and din, the prayers of one so far 

from home and kin. Say you remembered

to put out feeders, withhold water 

from inflorescent tomcat clovers. 

Say you are here in lieu of flowers. 

What did you lose the year of our 

sheltering. Whom do you honor with 

the hope you bring. Take heart, listen, sounds

of kindness are bouncing off hard surfaces.

Praise bedside care and all its auspices. 

— Aileen Cassinetto, San Mateo County poet laureate

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Vaccination is matter of community values

  • 0

I have a friend who refuses to get vaccinated. Part of it is that he doesn’t believe in Western medicine, but mostly he is just stubborn and doesn’t like anyone telling him what to do. He is no dummy. He wears a mask and bumps elbows instead of shaking hands. He knows that COVID-19 kills. Ye…

Build robust seawall ASAP

  • 0

A robust seawall, north of the pier, is essential for the future of Pacifica. We, as Pacificans, need to join together now to support our City Council and help to secure funding for the project.

Pressure SamTrans to improve coastal service

  • 0

On Nov. 15, 1986, Measure T, “the Devil’s Slide bypass-tunnel initiative,” was approved by voters. After chiseling together creative funding partnerships and chipping through 4,440 feet of solid rock, on March 25, 2013, Pacifica found herself reliably connected by a modern tunnel to her sist…

Asian hate makes no sense

  • 0

I visited George Pong, a diminutive Chinese American, and noticed that, with his framed war ribbons, there were wings from the Army, Air Force, and Navy. I had gone to talk to him because I wanted to know about his service in a B-17 bomber in World War II. Christmas Day 1944 was his first na…

About that seawall in San Francisco...

  • 0

Regarding the ongoing study of the Beach Boulevard seawall project, Jim Steele’s letter in the April 28 Tribune made some good points about how the 1929 O’Shaughnessy seawall on Ocean Beach in San Francisco has stood the test of time, turning back the waves over the course of 80 years. There…

Think bigger with City Hall

  • 0

When Pacifica became a city in 1957, we needed a City Hall. We took an old schoolhouse and made it do, hoping to build a better one someday.

Pacifica needs robust seawall

  • 0

A robust seawall that is well designed and guaranteed to last at least 50 years is a must to protect the heart of Pacifica and the infrastructure that is vital to all Pacificans. To our north, the well-built O’Shaughnessy seawall, constructed in 1929 to protect western-most San Francisco, ha…

Seawall meeting is a must

  • 0

The fourth meeting of the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project to rebuild the Sharp Park seawall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 29. For those who care about the economic viability and sustainability of Pacifica, protecting the central core of town, businesses and housing, atte…

AAPI friends need support of us all

  • 0

The Stay Woke Club at Oceana High School has an active role in denouncing hate crimes, human rights violations and economic inequalities. This includes the recent hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Thanks for coming

  • 0

A heartfelt thanks to all the people who came out on Friday, March 26, at Highway 1 with signs and smiles promoting love and kindness. I was touched to the core as I drove by.

Recommended for you