For the families and loved ones of those we lost to COVID-19, and for all those who endured through the pandemic:
Take heart from a hummingbird, a handful
of earth. See how memory bears fruit,
to carry history, healing, offspring
Listen for sounds gently rising above
the hum and din, the prayers of one so far
from home and kin. Say you remembered
to put out feeders, withhold water
from inflorescent tomcat clovers.
Say you are here in lieu of flowers.
What did you lose the year of our
sheltering. Whom do you honor with
the hope you bring. Take heart, listen, sounds
of kindness are bouncing off hard surfaces.
Praise bedside care and all its auspices.
— Aileen Cassinetto, San Mateo County poet laureate
