As school starts, I join others in celebrating our teachers. After a trying year, they continue to shine, offering again their trust, guidance and community to our children.

Teachers invite each student to contribute their unique perspective; view each student as desiring to learn; are confident that each student has the same potential to graduate and use what they’ve learned to be of service to others in the world.

In my daily life, I strive to celebrate this perspective by extending it to my neighbors. For example, I work to view each neighbor — whether the roof over their head is part of a house, apartment, vehicle, or tent — as having the same potential, desire and commitment to exchange with me and others their stories about the human potential for love, perseverance and community. I discover the most about myself when I fail to live up to this endeavor.

Over the past few years, Pacifica’s economic diversity has met new challenges. I’m grateful Pacifica has a community of volunteers who study these and are proposing a plan to help our neighbors currently housed in their vehicles find safe parking so they can remain in Pacifica. These volunteers report successful models in our county and state, programs that have assisted people on a path toward permanent housing.

These volunteers work to build community across lines of economic difference, striving to ensure

that Pacifica’s community is not further harmed. How wonderfully they strive to nurture the whole of our town.

Alice Elliott-Sowaal

Pacific Manor

