I almost laughed if it were not so sad to see the non-solutions being offered up on two fronts: Half Moon Bay business burglaries and Pacifica fire protection.
Yes, defensible fire space is important, but to fell an entire grove of eucalyptus trees at Pedro Point will cause new problems. The bush and grasses of old will not just magically reappear, and meanwhile the slopes will lose the stability trees provide against landslides. I worked in a Costa Rican rainforest planting trees on steep hillsides that were nearly destroyed by deforestation. Removal of an entire — no matter how small — forest has consequences because we lose the benefits that even non-native trees provide to fend off climate change. Try a little patch first, and if you do, please plant new trees.
