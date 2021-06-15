Some people are more accepting to members of the LGBTQIA+ than other people. People stereotype others. For example, “gay people have to wear makeup” or if they come across a lesbian relationship they might say, “who’s the guy?” or “lesbians play sports and wear masculine clothing.” This is called stereotyping and it is a micro-aggression. It is very harmful because it can make the individual feel invalid or like they need to change so they will be called the right sexuality. This happens because of people who are either uninformed or homophobic.
As a result of people’s actions, LGBTQIA+ members feel unwelcome. Children nowadays have trouble coming out to their parents in fear that they won’t accept them for who they are. Often people believe that coming out at a young age is just them being “confused” or “going through a phase” that will come to an end. Some parents don’t believe that their child knows their own sexuality. They may even think that they have to determine what their child’s gender is for them.
Some people accept homophobia because that’s how they grew up, and back in their days it was expected and normal. There are still countless people who did grow up that way, but are changing and accepting others. Those who aren’t changing at all, and aren’t actively trying to, may impact others negatively.
Rachel Julian
Peyton Moganti
Makena Geertz
Editor’s note: All three letter writers are students at Ortega Elementary School.
