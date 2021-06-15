Some people are more accepting to members of the LGBTQIA+ than other people. People stereotype others. For example, “gay people have to wear makeup” or if they come across a lesbian relationship they might say, “who’s the guy?” or “lesbians play sports and wear masculine clothing.” This is called stereotyping and it is a micro-aggression. It is very harmful because it can make the individual feel invalid or like they need to change so they will be called the right sexuality. This happens because of people who are either uninformed or homophobic.

As a result of people’s actions, LGBTQIA+ members feel unwelcome. Children nowadays have trouble coming out to their parents in fear that they won’t accept them for who they are. Often people believe that coming out at a young age is just them being “confused” or “going through a phase” that will come to an end. Some parents don’t believe that their child knows their own sexuality. They may even think that they have to determine what their child’s gender is for them.

Some people accept homophobia because that’s how they grew up, and back in their days it was expected and normal. There are still countless people who did grow up that way, but are changing and accepting others. Those who aren’t changing at all, and aren’t actively trying to, may impact others negatively.

Rachel Julian

Peyton Moganti

Makena Geertz

Editor’s note: All three letter writers are students at Ortega Elementary School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Thank you, Blue

Thank you, Blue

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  This letter was sent to the City Council. Sorry, but I have to say your opinion is way off base, in my humble opinion. What experience do you, or your ilk, have in regards to law enforcement. Have you ever arrested anyone? I  have. Have you ever applied a “choke hold” ? I […]

You don’t listen

You don’t listen

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  This is a letter sent to the Pacifica City Council.  Again, I write to you about putting the RV ban on Terra Nova Blvd. – at once!  It is disgraceful of all of you to ignore all the letters and communications from hundreds of TNB property owners/property tax payers and many mem…

Wake up and clean up our town

Wake up and clean up our town

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, This is a letter I sent to the Pacifica City Council. I’m addressing the council members on two very serious issues in our City of Pacifica.  Homeless encampement fire??  Seriously?  How did you allow things to get so out of control? This is compassion?  Have you not seen what S…

I stoke peace

I stoke peace

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I thank Mr. Bray for his wise words and for sharing his concerns.  I left out a few things from my original letter. First, the officer in question pulled up behind several vehicles before he reached mine. In each case, the driver moved on. I guess it had something to do with “o…

Facts, man

Facts, man

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, I find myself once again fact checking your column since more often than not your version of facts bears no relationship to the truth. I guess you take your cues from our Liar in Chief. You commented in the June 17th edition that ASU withdrew a job offer to Sonya Duhé to become […]

It’s a miracle!

It’s a miracle!

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  It was a miracle. Right in front of our eyes. A Pacifica miracle. One we’ll never forget. Me and my life partner were out on our walk and saw a car approaching in our direction. It slowed and pulled over to the curb. A young lady got out of the passenger side and […]

ESA is a bad choice for Pacifica homeowners

ESA is a bad choice for Pacifica homeowners

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  This was originally written to the Pacifica City Council. I am very pleased that the city is moving forward on replacing and extending the seawall to close the southern gap to protect its residents. However, I’m shocked to learn that the engineering firm that the city has chose…

The good reverend must be a mind reader

The good reverend must be a mind reader

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I read with sorrow and disappointment the letter from the Rev. Piers Lahey indicting the Pacifica police for parking behind him. I am not sure how parking behind him is considered “pulling him over,” but, apparently it was enough to stoke the good reverend’s fertile imagination…

Zombie Apocalypse

Zombie Apocalypse

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Editor, I drove by the Eureka Square Shopping Center recently and noticed a group of about 25 people lined up outside of City Arms. I’m not sure what was happening but folks were there for a reason. Maybe there was a special sale for favorite customers? Maybe there was a new weapon of some […]

Recommended for you