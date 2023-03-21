Thank you so much to the Pacific Tribune and Eileen Campbell for the thoughtful article about Chinedu Okobi, tased to death in 2018 by the San Mateo Sheriff's Office, simply for being a black man walking in Millbrae (Tribune, March 8).
Many of us in Pacifica participated in the “Justice for Chinedu” campaign and spoke at the San Mateo County forum about the potential lethality of tasers, mentioned in the article. In addition, people of color in Pacifica have spoken out about their experiences with racial profiling by the Pacifica Police. Pacifica Social Justice, along with other organizations, has sought to hold the Pacifica Police accountable for its own systemic racism.
