Thank you so much to the Pacific Tribune and Eileen Campbell for the thoughtful article about Chinedu Okobi, tased to death in 2018 by the San Mateo Sheriff's Office, simply for being a black man walking in Millbrae (Tribune, March 8).

Many of us in Pacifica participated in the “Justice for Chinedu” campaign and spoke at the San Mateo County forum about the potential lethality of tasers, mentioned in the article. In addition, people of color in Pacifica have spoken out about their experiences with racial profiling by the Pacifica Police. Pacifica Social Justice, along with other organizations, has sought to hold the Pacifica Police accountable for its own systemic racism.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Yellow Pages led to some questions for Pacificans

  • 0

We recently received copies of the updated Yellow Page directories for Northern San Mateo County. While browsing it, it struck me how few businesses indicated they were in Pacifica. Not all Pacifica business are represented in this directory, but it is still clear that Pacifica is primarily …

Too few actually vote

  • 0

I’m sorry. I voted 10 times. I didn’t mean to. I’m honestly sorry it happened. But I didn’t commit election fraud. It was completely legal. Let me explain.

Public Works story was enlightening

  • 0

Thank you for the Public Works article (Tribune, June 1). The explanation of those city services was enlightening! Perhaps you could do the same type of articles for other services provided by city workers.

Appellant would appreciate more info

  • 0

This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.

Parmer-Lohan supports climate solutions

  • 0

This is not the first time that gas prices have impacted our wallets. This is, however, a time when we can do something about it. Rising inflation and high gas prices are impacting San Mateo County residents and we must take action to mitigate the effects. As County Supervisor, I have been w…

Appellant would appreciate more info

  • 0

This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.

Recommended for you