The fourth meeting of the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project to rebuild the Sharp Park seawall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 29. For those who care about the economic viability and sustainability of Pacifica, protecting the central core of town, businesses and housing, attending is a must.
The existing seawall uses old technology and is crumbling. Anything less than a robust long-service seawall will expose all Pacifica taxpayers to several hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and losses.
We must make our voices heard when viewing the upgrades for the seawall so we have a solid wall to defend everything to the east, including hundreds of homes, several businesses, our sewer lines and Highway 1.
This area is a focal point for visitors and locals. The promenade, for walking, biking and general recreation, must be maintained for our sense of community. If we are to attract investment on Palmetto Avenue, we need the assurances of a solid long-term seawall.
The city has had the vacant former sewer site on Beach Boulevard for sale for decades. This site would be vital to rounding out the appointed downtown Palmetto attraction. The protection and enhancement of the seawall and the aesthetic of Beach Boulevard is necessary for the continued stability of our city economy.
Please view the proposed renderings at the city’s website, RSVP, and Zoom in on April 29. You can also email council with your build-the-seawall support: citycouncil@ci.pacifica.ca.us
Suzanne Drake
Pacifica
