I am sad to hear that Sea Bowl is closing. I wrote two haikus about it and hope readers can relate:
Farewell to Sea Bowl
Last rites, closing end of May
Lux homes to come, boo!
No more bowling here
Sea Bowl is closing for good
A loss for our town
—Lisa Warns, Pacifica
Steven Booker and I were on the campaign trail with Ray Mueller and his current opponent and believe he is the best candidate to represent us in District 3 on the Board of Supervisors. In fact, we have both endorsed him because he is much more experienced than his opponent to ensure that gov…
I just got a second threatening mailer from American Promotional Events Inc. West saying that if Measure Q passes, volunteer beach cleanup ends. This is not true!
City Hall hasn't made the case for Measure Y's new sales tax that hits only Pacificans.
Fireworks interrupted my sleep on an October night. I doubt it was in celebration of our country's founding.
Regarding Clay Lambert’s editorial about the lengthy City Council meetings (Tribune, Sept. 7), it is a timely piece. I have attended the meetings of city councils, large and small, in person and virtually. None compare to those of Pacifica’s council.
Folks, there are only 42 days left to November election. If Democrats don’t keep a majority in the House and don’t gain Senate seats to have a clear majority, you no longer need to worry about 2024. President Biden will be a lame duck the remainder of his term.
The city of Pacifica Fairmont West Park preschool recently made two changes to its facilities.
Pacificans and Coastside residents are fortunate to choose between two excellent candidates for county supervisor. My choice is Ray Mueller.
It is disheartening to read in the Pacifica Tribune about expanding tennis courts to be used for pickleball when so many other Pacifica facilities are in serious disrepair.
