I am very concerned about the July 21 deadline that the city has agreed to with respect to RV parking on Pacifica streets. This issue has a tremendous global impact on the quality of life for the residents of Pacifica with respect to safety, public health, and retention of property values. Although my street of particular interest is Ridgeway, the protection of Pacifica streets is a citywide issue for all Pacificans.
During this past weekend, Pacifica was host to a major baseball Little League event that filled the Fairway ball fields with players and spectators from all over the Bay Area. Ridgeway Drive and all of our surrounding streets were filled with cars! In the future, if Ridgeway Drive is filled with RVs with their homeless occupants, not only will the available parking space be impacted but the presence of RV trash, including garbage, human waste, needles and the other disgusting byproducts associated with homeless encampments, will present an ugly image of Pacifica.
I have measured the width of Ridgeway at my specific location at 570 Ridgeway and found the width to be less that 40 feet, which makes Ridgeway exempt from RVs on the basis of narrowness. I understand that the city engineer indicated that Ridgeway Drive width was greater than 40 feet and therefore suitable for RV parking. On the basis of my measurements, I suggest that the city engineer revisit his decision.
I am shocked that Pacifica is being forced into establishing RV parking areas without full public input.
Phil and Sharon Lindsay
Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.