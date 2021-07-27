I am very concerned about the July 21 deadline that the city has agreed to with respect to RV parking on Pacifica streets. This issue has a tremendous global impact on the quality of life for the residents of Pacifica with respect to safety, public health, and retention of property values. Although my street of particular interest is Ridgeway, the protection of Pacifica streets is a citywide issue for all Pacificans.

During this past weekend, Pacifica was host to a major baseball Little League event that filled the Fairway ball fields with players and spectators from all over the Bay Area. Ridgeway Drive and all of our surrounding streets were filled with cars! In the future, if Ridgeway Drive is filled with RVs with their homeless occupants, not only will the available parking space be impacted but the presence of RV trash, including garbage, human waste, needles and the other disgusting byproducts associated with homeless encampments, will present an ugly image of Pacifica.

I have measured the width of Ridgeway at my specific location at 570 Ridgeway and found the width to be less that 40 feet, which makes Ridgeway exempt from RVs on the basis of narrowness. I understand that the city engineer indicated that Ridgeway Drive width was greater than 40 feet and therefore suitable for RV parking. On the basis of my measurements, I suggest that the city engineer revisit his decision.

I am shocked that Pacifica is being forced into establishing RV parking areas without full public input.

Phil and Sharon Lindsay

Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Shun President Trump

Shun President Trump

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I noticed you conveniently left President Trump’s photo out of your collection of photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends.  There are countless photos and videos of the president and Mr.Epstein paling around available, and it was also noted that the president’s personal phone numbe…

Homeless RVs on home driveways?

Homeless RVs on home driveways?

  • Updated
  • 0

Gail Benjamin, Linda Prisajni and Mark Stechbart/My Turn This year-long homeless RV shell game has got to stop. City council has to reject the Pacifica Resource Center plan to drive homeless RVs into residential neighborhoods.  At the July 15 council meeting, homeless RV camp-outs on city st…

David Hirzel: The complex lives of our past heroes

David Hirzel: The complex lives of our past heroes

  • Updated
  • 0

David Hirzel/My Turn The current rush to tear down every statue of those who were once revered for their accomplishments could use a time-out and a little more critical thinking.  Some of the heroes-now-recognized-as-villains deserve the debunking.  Those generals and statesmen who cast thei…

Just fix it!

Just fix it!

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I just drove south then north on Palmetto Avenue and I counted 14 RVs and campers parked on both sides of the street. Some are so wide that I had to cross the center line to drive past safely. I don’t believe that the (Unhoused Pacifica) task force or City Hall are actually […]

Pacifica Historical Society weighs in on Portola statue

Pacifica Historical Society weighs in on Portola statue

  • Updated
  • 1

‘HISTORY IS NUANCED AND OUR STATUE IS NO EXCEPTION’ PORTOLA STATUE GIFTED IN COMMON BOND, NOT CONQUEST Editor’s note: This is a letter from the Pacifica Historical Society board in response to a petition to remove the statue of Gaspar de Portola in Pacifica.) Recently, communities throughout…

Boy Scouts say ‘thanks’ to Tribune, Pacifica

Boy Scouts say ‘thanks’ to Tribune, Pacifica

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, Thanks for the Pacifica Tribune article about our Eagle Project to collect donations for the Pacifica Resource Center. A lot of the people who donated mentioned that they learned about it from the Tribune and it made a huge difference to our success.  Thank you Pacifica! Your re…

RV parking more involved than in reserved parking places

RV parking more involved than in reserved parking places

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  Pacifica is trying to make political decisions about Recreational Vehicles.  As a long-time RV user from Arizona to Alaska, I’d like to add some facts to the discussion. An RV can be delightful, but it is complicated.  It is both a truck and a house, with the needs of both.  Li…

Good column, good writing

Good column, good writing

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  Dear editor, I found Sherman R. Frederick’s point on the Zoom meetings to be the least important to me in his column, but I must say, I started reading this article going down the proverbial “rabbit hole” of links on Nextdoor. I was turned OFF by the headline thinking, “Ugh, an…

Homeless task force has done nothing

Homeless task force has done nothing

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I see nothing that the UP Task Force has done in an entire year.  Now they come up with this hair-brained idea to issue permits? Has anyone planned ahead with what to do with all these RV’S sewage waste? Dump it in the storm drains or on our city and neighborhood streets? Not […]

RVs cause blind spot on Oddstad

RVs cause blind spot on Oddstad

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, I live in the first group of townhouses on Oddstad Boulevard. There have been RVs parked on Oddstad, making a blind spot for a right turn on Oddstad. Really dangerous. There has to be a better solution than to have RV’s parked along Oddstad and Terra Nova.  How about in front of the […]

Recommended for you