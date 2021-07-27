Editor’s note: Vigil’s letter was originally sent to the City Council and subsequently submitted for publication in the Tribune.
It has come to our attention that you are considering allowing RV parking on Ridgeway Drive near Fairway Park. Pacifica National Little League would like to voice our opposition to allowing RV parking so close to the park.
The past year to 18 months have been a difficult time for everyone. There are an endless supply of sympathies to go around, but as an organization, Pacifica National Little League is most concerned with the impact the past 18 months have had on children and families. We’ve recently completed a very successful Little League season at Fairway Park in which we included both our PALL and our neighbors to the south in Half Moon Bay. We’ve continued that momentum this summer and recently held a tournament over the weekend that drew teams from around the Peninsula. Pretty much every weekend for the last four months have seen increasing attendance at Fairway. We expect to continue that trend into the fall with Fall Ball and an even more successful 2022 Little League season, which could possibly culminate in Pacifica hosting District All-Star tournaments next summer.
We believe that allowing RV parking on Ridgeway would have a most negative impact on the PNLL’s ability to support the community. It would greatly reduce the amount of parking available to both our league and visitors, but, more importantly, it could have detrimental effects on the safety of the kids. We maintain public facilities on site that could be severely compromised. If RV parking was allowed on Ridgeway, I would be hesitant to suggest Pacifica as a host for the District tournament, as teams from the rest of the Peninsula (Foster City, Palo Alto, Redwood City) would be trekking to Pacifica to be greeted by obtrusive RVs consuming available parking and creating an unwelcoming atmosphere in the Fairway neighborhood.
Again, we are sympathetic to everyone in our community, but allowing RV parking on Ridgeway would have a disastrous impact on the Fairway Park environment and to the PNLL community. PNLL implores the members of the Pacifica City Council not to allow RV parking on Ridgeway.
Benjamin Vigil
President
Pacifica National Little League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.