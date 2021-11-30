I’m writing in reference to Brenda Maxwell’s letter concerning the RVs (Tribune, Nov. 23). These are former renters and homeowners. Lifelong residents, quietly trying to remain in the place they love, convenient for jobs, school and family (Group A).

Before anyone says, “this is Julie, the famous NIMBY,” there are far worse things than Group A and their RVs.There is well-heeled Individual C and Group B. More to follow.

If Individual C actually lived here in town, they may frequent the same restaurants and stores as Maxwell. Individual C bought the house next door before it even went on the market, and paid asking price, but turned it into an unstaffed, unmonitored hotel. Which is also why Group A can’t get a break, by the way.

I started ordering grocery delivery long before the pandemic, because we had loud strangers moving in each day (Group B). Hot tub in back. No vetting, except ability to pay the nightly rate, which, if split between 10-15 people, was not an issue. There were fake cameras and false monitoring. Many police reports followed. There were 40 cars the night of the Super Bowl 2020 and double the people.

I am also a lifelong resident except for a few years saving for our home, and went to Catechism — kindergarten through Confirmation. As someone who used to follow organized religion and the teachings of Christ, I can do all I can without guilt to stop Individual C and Group B.

But not Group A.

Julie Re, Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica housing advocates support moratorium

  • 0

At the end of January, state protection for COVID eviction moratorium expires. The California State Legislature is currently in debate on the next steps to safeguard against both eviction and foreclosure and ways toward economic recovery. David Chiu has authored AB 15.

I’d like to know who hit my truck

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Editor: I want to ask the public’s help in finding out who hit my truck at 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2020 as the driver traveled westbound on Rosita Road. I heard the crash, which damaged my pickup truck, but didn’t think it was my car. When I noticed the damage, I contacted the […]

When is it our turn for repaving?

  • Updated
  • 0

I read an article in the Tribune a few weeks ago outlining a street paving schedule in Pacifica. I noted that Pedro Point and Vallemar were not scheduled for any streets to be paved. I have lived in Pacifica for 54 years and do not recall that these two areas have ever been on a […]

Wanting more environmental justice coverage

  • Updated
  • 0

I urge your publication to cover environmental justice issues. Minority, low income, indigenous, and fossil-fuel dependent communities are disproportionately burdened by environmental hazards, such as polluted air and water. According to a study by the University of Washington and the Nature…

PRC does not endorse candidates

  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifica Resource Center does not endorse candidates for elective public office. Any statement that suggests Pacifica Resource Center supports or opposes a candidate was done without authorization or permission of Pacifica Resource Center. Anita M. Rees Executive Director Pacifica Resource Center

Support Prop. 15 to help schools

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Editor: I am a resident of San Mateo County and a parent of two elementary-age kids. I support Prop. 15 because schools in California are severely underfunded. We are ranked 41st in the nation in per-student funding, with the largest class sizes. It’s unacceptable that a child attending…

Goodbye and good luck, Sherm

  • Updated
  • 0

Let’s have a round of applause for Sherm Frederick and his years of personal interest and professional efforts in the Pacifica Tribune. I’m sorry to see him go, but I know he’ll keep busy with his other papers. I also offer a hearty “Welcome Aboard” to the new owners, Coastside News Group, a…

Like it or not, Portola is part of our past

Like it or not, Portola is part of our past

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, In last  week’s Trib a lot of ink was given to the debate over Gaspar de Portola’s statue and how it must go, in the name of social justice. I have always thought of social justice as being about equality and fairness, and I agree that there are elements of social justice involved […]

Suzanne Moore: Our City Council is simply not listening

Suzanne Moore: Our City Council is simply not listening

  • Updated
  • 1

By Suzanne Moore During the 7/15/20 special council meeting on motor home permits, I found myself asking, “Is the majority on Council listening?” There are several recent episodes when council did not: Council did not listen to the majority of attendees at November’s Task Force Forum in whic…

RIP my good friend Marque

RIP my good friend Marque

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I am sorry to report the death of Marque Glisson, the owner of The New Coastside #2 Bait and Tackle.  He had the best bait in the area. He was very knowledgeable about the fish and would tell his customers about the fish that were running and which bait and tackle to use […]

Recommended for you