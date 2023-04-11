What a fun-loving upbeat person Jeri Flinn was (Tribune, March 29). Once a week we would spread our mats on the floor at the Doelger (Senior Center) for our weekly stretching and light yoga class. We all knew that she had diabetes — she was not shy about it. There were times she would leave and go out to her car, where her buddy Tucker would be waiting. Sometimes she would come right back or not.
At that time John was writing for the San Francisco Chronicle and, of course, I read all of his very interesting travel stories from near and far. They had a VW bus and it was not a hill climber. On the back was a sign: “Sorry, this is as fast as I can go” as they went up Highway 50 toward Lake Tahoe.
